Gartner to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Information Services Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) today announced that Craig Safian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Information Services Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 10:35 am ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company’s web site at http://investor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.



Gartner-IR

Contacts

David Cohen



GVP, Investor Relations, Gartner



+1 203.316.6631

Kathleen Persaud



Sr. Director, Investor Relations, Gartner



+1 203.316.1672

investor.relations@gartner.com