Home Business Wire Gartner to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Information Services Conference
Business Wire

Gartner to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Information Services Conference

di Business Wire

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) today announced that Craig Safian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Information Services Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 10:35 am ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company’s web site at http://investor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.

Gartner-IR

Contacts

David Cohen

GVP, Investor Relations, Gartner

+1 203.316.6631

Kathleen Persaud

Sr. Director, Investor Relations, Gartner

+1 203.316.1672

investor.relations@gartner.com

Articoli correlati

At-Bay Appoints Thomas Dekens as First Chief Strategy Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tech veteran joins executive team to fast-track the company’s business expansion after milestone year SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At-Bay, the cyber insurance...
Continua a leggere

Payfare to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PAY #gigworkers--Payfare Inc. (“Payfare” or the “Company”)(TSX: PAY) will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, March 24,...
Continua a leggere

Provenir to Speak at Finovate Europe 2022 on Financial Services Digital Acceleration and AI-Powered Risk Decisioning

Business Wire Business Wire -
Provenir, a gold event sponsor, will unveil its new Provenir AI risk decisioning solution for fintechs and financial services...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

At-Bay Appoints Thomas Dekens as First Chief Strategy Officer

Business Wire