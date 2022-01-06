Gartner Analyst John A. Wheeler Joins AuditBoard

Integrated Risk Management Category Director Joins Rapidly Growing SaaS Provider to Influence Future of Audit, Risk, and IT Compliance Technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that John A. Wheeler, one of the world’s foremost technology market analysts and thought leaders on integrated risk management solutions, has joined the company as Senior Advisor, Risk and Technology. This new relationship brings together AuditBoard’s user-centric, modern approach to building top-rated solutions that address the most pressing challenges of risk practitioners with the market insights of one of the world’s leading experts on risk management technology.

Prior to joining AuditBoard, Wheeler was Senior Director, Analyst for risk management technology solutions and services at Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company. While there, he consulted with thousands of buyers, technology providers, and technology services firms on the rapidly-growing $9 billion Integrated Risk Management market. During his 10+ years with the firm, he specialized in enterprise and operational risk management, executive leadership, and corporate governance. Before Gartner, John spent a decade as an audit and risk professional leading teams in both the Enterprise Risk Management and Internal Audit programs at Truist (formerly SunTrust), where he successfully transformed the company’s audit, SOX, and risk management programs. Prior to Truist, he held audit and risk leadership roles at Turner Broadcasting and Emory Healthcare, and IT and risk consulting roles at Accenture, and EY.

“We’re thrilled that John was attracted to what we’re doing at AuditBoard. He has strong insight into today’s risk environment, enterprise buyer needs, and technology trends,” said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. “His background as an audit and risk practitioner, and passion for advancing the professions we serve is well-aligned with our values and vision.”

“After advising audit, risk, and IT compliance buyers for more than a decade, it becomes very clear when a technology solution is hitting the mark,” said John Wheeler, Senior Advisor, Risk and Technology. “AuditBoard’s technology will continue to play a substantial role in the digital transformation and improved business resilience of audit, risk, and compliance programs in leading organizations. The company is in an ideal position to capitalize on the integrated risk opportunity, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with their talented and visionary team.”

The addition of a preeminent expert on risk management technology comes as AuditBoard continues to experience accelerating growth. The company was recently named, for the third year in a row, as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, according to Deloitte.

