Garmin unveils LiveScope Plus with enhanced resolution, clearer images and even better target separation

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the LiveScope™ Plus System, the latest addition to Garmin's revolutionary live-scanning sonar lineup with brilliantly clear live scanning sonar returns and 35% improved target separation over the existing system. Now with sharper resolution, reduced noise, and Garmin's clearest images, it's easier than ever to see structure, bait and fish around the boat in real time, even while stationary. With three modes – Forward, Down and Perspective – the LiveScope Plus System also includes the popular Perspective Mode Mount.





“LiveScope truly transformed the world of fishing by delivering live images and movement so clear and precise that anglers could actually distinguish between species of fish,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With the adjustments we’ve made to the screen clarity, transducer sensitivity and target separation in LiveScope Plus, you can even see your fishing line now – not to mention your lure and how the fish are responding to it.”

Image definition like you’ve never seen

Optimized for precision and accuracy, the new design of the LiveScope Plus transducer not only delivers 35% improved target separation, it’s also capable of identifying and separating targets as small as 14” at distances 100 feet from the boat. With brilliantly clear sonar returns – available with seven vivid color options – anglers can see exactly what they need to with improved image stitching, reduced noise and fewer on-screen artifacts that impede the picture of fish and structure. LiveScope Plus is also equipped with additional sensors that allow it to constantly adjust the sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.

Three modes in one system

The LiveScope Plus System delivers three unique vantage points with one mount that can be easily adjusted to fit an angler’s fishing techniques and preferences, no tools required. Simply turn the transducer forward for a live look at what’s out in front of the boat; point it down to see directly beneath the boat; or turn it sideways with the included Perspective Mode Mount to enable the ‘top down’ perspective mode to see a wide view of what’s in front of the boat up to 50 feet away. Select the LiveScope mode that best fits that fishing spot, and the view will automatically change on a compatible Garmin chartplotter2 screen.

Upgrade to the LiveScope Plus advantage

The LiveScope Plus System includes a compact GLS™ 10 black box with a LiveScope Plus LVS34 transducer, along with a trolling motor barrel and shaft mounting kit, perspective mount bracket and a simple plug-and-play Garmin Marine Network connector for easy installation and integration with a compatible chartplotter. With a free software update, the LVS34 transducer (sold separately) can be added to an existing LiveScope System black box for customers who want to upgrade.

Both the LiveScope Plus System and the LiveScope Plus LVS34 transducer are expected to be available next month, with suggested retail prices of $1,699.99 and $1,199.99, respectively. LiveScope Plus is compatible with a wide range of Garmin GPSMAP® and ECHOMAP™ chartplotters and combo units; click here for the full list of compatible devices.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Based on 2020 reported sales



2 Compatible with GPSMAP 8400/8600 series, GPSMAP x2 Plus, GPSMAP x3, ECHOMAP Ultra combos, ECHOMAP UHD 7/9”

