Garmin introduces the Varia RCT715 rearview radar activated tail light with built-in camera

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Varia™ RCT715 rearview radar with camera and tail light. Designed to provide cyclists with peace of mind during any ride, day or night, the Varia RCT715 continuously captures sharp, clear video during a ride1 while still providing state-of-the-art radar technology.





“For years, cyclists around the world have trusted our Varia rearview radars to enhance their awareness of approaching vehicles during a ride, and we are thrilled to add the new RCT715 to the lineup of ‘must-have’ cycling safety products,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Now, cyclists can head out for a ride knowing the Varia RCT715 rearview radar activated tail light will notify oncoming cars to the presence of a rider, and the built-in camera will continuously record their surroundings and provide video evidence of an incident, should they ever need it.”

Here’s what’s new for the Varia RCT715:

Built-in camera: Capture sharp, clear footage at up to 1080p/30 fps during any ride.

Capture sharp, clear footage at up to 1080p/30 fps during any ride. Automatic incident capture: If an incident is detected, video footage from before, during and after the event will automatically be saved.

If an incident is detected, video footage from before, during and after the event will automatically be saved. Additional Varia app functionality: Easily access video footage, transfer videos or customize camera settings, such as data overlays.

No matter where, or when, a cyclist rides, the Varia RCT715 continues to provide Garmin’s unparalleled cycling safety features, including:

Maximum awareness: Visual and audible notifications warn of vehicles approaching from behind, up to 153 yards away. 2

Visual and audible notifications warn of vehicles approaching from behind, up to 153 yards away. Superior visibility: The tail light can be seen up to a mile away, which can make it easier for drivers to see a cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.

Featuring multiple pairing options, the Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge® cycling computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, it integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists overlay their maps with rearview radar notifications.

The Varia RCT715 features up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash – all with the camera continuously recording at 1080p. The Varia RCT715 has a suggested retail price of $399.99 and is available now on garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx and Firstbeat Analytics™. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garmincycling on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of the camera function of this device. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use the camera function of this device.



2 When paired with a compatible Garmin Edge cycling computer, Garmin smartwatch or the Varia smart device app.

