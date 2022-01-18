Garmin introduces epix, a premium multisport smartwatch featuring vibrant AMOLED display and up to 16 days of battery life

Accomplish it all, with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring, smart features and built-in sports apps— packed in a sophisticated design

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced epix™, a premium multisport smartwatch featuring a bright AMOLED display. Crafted with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel, epix looks as good in the boardroom as it does in the gym. And with up to 16 days of battery life, users can rely on epix around the clock to keep tabs on sleep and energy levels, help crush a new PR, or train for the next big adventure. Packed with health monitoring, activity tracking and advanced training features—as well as smart notifications—epix helps athletes make the most of every moment.





“Designed for an active lifestyle, epix is a versatile premium multisport wearable with AMOLED display and exceptional battery life, built to deliver essential wellness, training and recovery features right to your fingertips,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales. “Aspirations are personal and regardless of what yours are, epix will be there at every step, providing essential insights and motivation along the way.”

Sophisticated style and utility

Built for everyday wear, epix combines a durable design and premium materials like sapphire and titanium with a 1.3’’ always-on bright and beautiful AMOLED display. Trusted button controls are matched with a responsive new touchscreen interface for dual utility, improving daily smartwatch interaction and map navigation. Perfect form and technique with easy-to-follow animated workouts for strength training, cardio and yoga. Leaving work to go play tennis? Quickly change out epix watch straps with QuickFit™ bands available in metal, leather, suede and silicone.

Advanced health and wellness

With epix on the wrist and Garmin’s broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features, it has all the tools to help users gain a deeper understanding of their overall wellbeing including: wrist-based heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings1), respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score and insights, and Body-Battery™ energy monitoring. Epix can keep up with any active lifestyle—no matter how diverse—with an array of sports apps for gym workouts, pickleball & tennis, climbing, bouldering, golfing, surfing and skiing, just to name a few.

Innovative coaching and training

Whether training for a 5K or something longer, epix can prepare runners for race day with customized training plans from Garmin Coach, complete with a free virtual personal trainer for added motivation. For runners going the distance, epix includes a wide range of advanced training features like PacePro™—which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course—and Real-Time Stamina to track and manage exertion through activity to avoid burnout. Train smarter with epix’s daily suggested workouts, personally curated based on the users fitness level, their recent workouts, recovery time, training history and biometric data.

Superior navigation

Venturing into the great outdoors? Epix features multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support for better and more accurate GPS positioning. Available in sapphire editions, epix comes preloaded with TopoActive maps with free access to download multi-continent maps from around the world, via Wi-Fi ®. For skiers, hit the slopes with updated SkiView™ Maps, featuring new metrics and an improved activity overview. With a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode, users can enjoy their activities and adventures without worrying about their next charge.

User-friendly smart features

Epix provides all-day connection and convenience with a host of smart features, including:

Smart notifications: Receive notifications 2 for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more

for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more Music storage: Download songs or playlists 3 , including those from third-party music services. Spotify ® , Amazon Music, and Deezer come preloaded via the new Connect IQ ™ Store On Device. Connect IQ Store On Device allows users to discover recommended apps and install over Wi-Fi directly from the watch, no phone required.

, including those from third-party music services. Spotify , Amazon Music, and Deezer come preloaded via the new Connect IQ Store On Device. Connect IQ Store On Device allows users to discover recommended apps and install over Wi-Fi directly from the watch, no phone required. Safety and tracking: Incident detection (during certain outdoor activities) and assistance can send a message with the user’s real-time location (if available) to emergency contacts

Garmin Pay ™ : Contactless payment solution lets users leave their cash and cards at home for fast, touch-free transactions 4

: Contactless payment solution lets users leave their cash and cards at home for fast, touch-free transactions Personalization: Add personality by downloading apps, widgets, watch faces and more from the Garmin Connect IQ™ store, with additional app support for Garmin Golf, Explore and Garmin Connect Mobile

Pricing and availability

Available now, epix is offered in slate steel, black titanium sapphire and white titanium sapphire with a suggested retail price starting at $899.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminoutdoor, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

1 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy



2 When paired with a compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.



3 May require premium subscription by a third-party music provider



4 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and epix are registered trademarks and QuickFit, PacePro, SkiView and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarter Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Natalie Miller



913-397-8200



media.relations@garmin.com