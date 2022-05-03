Garmin introduces ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotter series with brand-new hardware and modern features

5- and 7-inch keyed combo units deliver Garmin’s best-in-class sonar with built-in wireless networking and cartography content

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the ECHOMAP™ UHD2 chartplotter series with 500W of vivid, high-contrast scanning sonar power, all-new hardware with a sunlight readable display and more. Offered in a new 5-inch as well as the popular 7-inch display, the ECHOMAP UHD2 plotters offer physical buttons for easy control and operation of functions every angler depends on for a successful outing, including marking key waypoints or quickly toggling between different chart views. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi® enables seamless sharing of sonar and user data between two ECHOMAP UHD2 units onboard.





“The ECHOMAP UHD2 series offers our best-in-class sonar, industry-leading mapping1 and fish-finding features that allow anglers to fish like a local,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Valued as a budget-friendly option, this new series leverages the simplicity and accessibility of a full-button design while delivering all the necessary functions you would want on the water – from lightning-fast chart redraw and crisp sonar views to support for our new Garmin Navionics+ cartography2. Packed with core mapping and sonar features, ECHOMAP UHD2 helps users pursue their next epic catch or explore inland and coastal waters with greater confidence.”

Wirelessly share sonar and data across devices

Whether fishing with a friend or wanting the flexibility to add another chartplotter on board, built-in wireless networking allows anglers to stream sonar and share user data, such as waypoints and routes, between two ECHOMAP UHD2 units.

Sonar support

When bundled with an ECHOMAP UHD2, the GT20-TM transducer delivers a crisp view of structure, bait and fish – right from the plotter screen. For even greater clarity, users can add to their onboard system by purchasing a GT24UHD-TM transducer with Ultra-High Definition scanning sonar – CHIRP traditional and ClearVü – to target and identify a wider array of fish in vivid color schemes.

Must-have mapping for boating and fishing

Thanks to the preloaded BlueChart® g3 coastal charts or LakeVü g3 inland maps with Navionics data, users can more efficiently pinpoint the perfect honey hole or navigate to their next destination with enhanced situational awareness. For advanced mapping features, daily chart updates and more, ECHOMAP UHD2 plotters can upgrade to the new Garmin Navionics+™ cartography. In addition to a host of detail-rich No. 1 marine mapping1 content at their fingertips, and the ability to track up to 5,000 waypoints, the ECHOMAP UHD2 series provides impressively fast and smooth chart redraw speeds to ensure anglers are poised and ready for their next cast. Users can also access the ActiveCaptain® community for local knowledge and information and seamlessly update and upgrade their charts through the ActiveCaptain app.

Refreshed hardware and design

By incorporating style elements from legacy Garmin ECHOMAP UHD chartplotters, this UHD2 series debuts an attractive hardware redesign to serve the needs of the modern angler while maintaining a clean and classic keyed interface. To weather a range of conditions on the water, ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotters feature a bright, sunlight-readable display, as well as Garmin’s latest user interface and graphics for more intuitive handling and control.

The ECHOMAP UHD2 series is available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $399.99 to $649.99. Visit Garmin.com to learn more about the full ECHOMAP UHD2 keyed chartplotter series and compatible accessories.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

