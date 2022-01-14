Garmin and Tacx announce unrivaled roster of sponsored professional cycling teams and athletes for 2022

World’s top runners, cyclists and triathletes will train and compete with state-of-the-art products

“We are thrilled that many of the world’s top cycling teams and athletes have selected Garmin and Tacx for training, racing and every adventure in between,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “From our premium smartwatches and GPS cycling computers to our popular cycling safety tools and training accessories, these runners, cyclists and triathletes have access to one of the strongest product ecosystems on the market, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

Representing Garmin and Tacx in races around the world, the sponsored cycling teams and athletes will be equipped with top-of-the-line products, including:

Forerunner ® running watches, like the premium Forerunner 945 LTE, not only track a run or ride, but will also monitor stats, crunch the numbers and offer detailed insights into an athlete’s performance, training history, goals and more.

running watches, like the premium Forerunner 945 LTE, not only track a run or ride, but will also monitor stats, crunch the numbers and offer detailed insights into an athlete’s performance, training history, goals and more. Edge ® cycling computers, including the Edge 530, Edge 830 and Edge 1030 Plus provide performance data and metrics to cyclists, as well as GPS and navigational support.

cycling computers, including the Edge 530, Edge 830 and Edge 1030 Plus provide performance data and metrics to cyclists, as well as GPS and navigational support. The powerful and intuitive Tacx NEO 2T Smart indoor cycling trainer measures data within 1% and is known for its unique features including road feel, dynamic inertia and descent simulation, making training feel more lifelike.

During training, the Varia™ RTL515 rearview radar warns of vehicles approaching from behind, while a tail light brightens and flashes to alert drivers of a cyclist ahead.

The Index™ S2 Smart Scale provides athletes with key training biometrics, including body weight, BMI and body composition.

Premium Tacx water bottles and slim, lightweight Ciro bottle cages help keep cyclists hydrated during training and racing.

Professional cycling teams

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl joins the 2022 roster using both Garmin and Tacx products. The team, which has used Tacx trainers for years, is comprised of 30 riders from 13 different countries, including the reigning world champion Julian Alaphillippe. Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, which boasts almost 800 UCI victories, will continue to train with Tacx NEO 2T Smart trainers and will now take advantage of the full Garmin ecosystem, using Edge cycling computers, Varia rearview radars, premium wearables and more.

“We are delighted that the team is now on the full Garmin cycling ecosystem. We have been working with Tacx for many years; the Tacx products are as high-quality as Garmin products,” said Ricardo Scheidecker, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl technical & development director. “A sponsor that constantly improves its products and is looking for innovations is a good sponsor for us. We are a team that is driven by performance and data is key to this. The full range of Garmin’s technology will help us get all the data and get the best out of our riders. The riders are also very happy to be riding with the full Garmin cycling ecosystem; we all are very happy.”

After years of riding with Garmin, the INEOS Grenadiers will move to the full Garmin and Tacx ecosystem in 2022. For years, the INEOS Grenadiers have relied on Garmin products to get them across the finish line and now the team, which is comprised of 31 riders, has chosen to include the powerful and accurate Tacx NEO 2T Smart in their training.

“The team has worked closely with Garmin for a number of years and in using its products we know we’re at the forefront of cycling technology,” said Carsten Jeppesen, INEOS Grenadiers head of technical partners and cycling relations. “We share a desire to continually innovate, and we rely upon Garmin’s products to track our efforts and keep us safe while training and racing on the road. This is why we are thrilled to expand our current sponsorship, which covers Edge head units and Varia lights, to include heart rate monitors, smartwatches and the Tacx home training ecosystem. We are excited to see what we can achieve together in the coming years.”

Team Jumbo-Visma will continue using the full Garmin and Tacx ecosystem in 2022. The team, which includes a men’s, women’s and development team, will train and compete using Edge cycling computers, the Index S2 Smart Scale, premium Garmin smartwatches, Tacx NEO 2T Smart trainers and more.

“For us, Garmin is an essential sponsor and our riders are using Garmin’s technology on a daily basis to support them in all their training – both outside on the bike and indoors with the Tacx trainers,” said Richard Plugge, Team Jumbo-Visma managing director. “With this technology, we are able to collect all the data that helps get our team to the best level possible. In 2022 our riders will start using Garmin wearables, which will enable us to collect even more detailed information on their daily sportive life, and these health statistics can support us to optimize training and performance.”

Additional professional cycling teams sponsored by both Garmin and Tacx include:

• Astana Qazaqstan Team • NXTG by Experza • Canyon CLLCTV XCO • Rocacorba Collective • CANYON//SRAM Racing • SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team • CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team • Team SD Worx • CUBE Action Team • Team TotalEnergies • Lotto Soudal (M/F/Development) • Trek Factory Racing

Garmin continues to sponsor Groupama-FDJ Cycling Team and Movistar Team (M/F).

Professional athletes

Garmin is pleased to welcome the following professional athletes to its 2022 roster:

TJ Eisenhart, pro cyclist

Courtney Frerichs, 2021 Olympic silver medalist and American Record holder in the steeplechase

Skye Moench, Ironman champion

Brennan Wertz, BWR Triple Crown second place winner

“Working with Garmin has been an absolute dream. I’ve used Garmin products throughout my whole cycling career and have complete trust in the products and brand,” said Eisenhart. “One of my favorite products is the Garmin Edge 530. I love how it gives me a play-by-play and helps me keep track of all my intervals. I also love that when I’m out exploring and need a little help finding the right path again, I can push ‘return to start’ and it gives me a route to take back. There are no excuses when it comes to training with Garmin.”

The new athletes will join other world-class competitors, such as three-time Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae; professional gravel rider Yuri Hauswald; 2021 Individual Pursuit World Champion and Individual Pursuit World Record holder Ashton Lambie; Ironman 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence; American middle-distance runner and Olympian Cory McGee; ITU Long Course World Champion Timothy O’Donnell; International Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee and “Queen of Pain” Rebecca Rusch; eight-time XCO World Champion Nino Schurter; and XCO National Champion and Leadville Trail 100 MTB Champion Keegan Swenson.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin and Tacx products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Firstbeat Analytics™. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, follow us at facebook.com/garminfit, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminfitness, youtube.com/garmin, linkedin.com/company/garmin or find us on the blog at garmin.com/blog/fitness.

