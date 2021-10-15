Ganymed Robotics awarded a €2.5M grant from the European Commission through the EIC Accelerator Program

Ganymed Robotics is one of 65 companies selected among over 2000 applicants by the European program EIC Accelerator.

Funds will allow the company to accelerate the development of its next generation surgical robot for orthopedics. Its first application is for knee arthroplasties.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Ganymed Robotics, a developer of advanced software and robotics technologies for orthopedic surgeons, today announces it has secured a €2,5 M grant through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. EIC funding will help Ganymed bring its innovation to the millions of patients suffering from arthritis.

EIC Accelerator, designed to develop and scale up ground-breaking innovations, is the most competitive public funding scheme for deeptech startups in the world, with this year over 2000 companies applying and only 65 winners.

Sophie Cahen, CEO of Ganymed Robotics, indicates: “We are thrilled by EIC Accelerator’s support which validates the high potential of Ganymed’s technology and comes as a strong recognition of the major milestones Ganymed has achieved so far. We are now in a solid position to accelerate the development of our unique, patented technology platform to bring more intelligence and efficiency into the operating room and become the new standard of care for joint replacement.”

Ganymed Robotics is developing a radically new approach to surgical robotics by combining computer vision, a branch of artificial intelligence, and mechatronics. Ganymed’s first application is a robotic surgical assistant for total knee arthroplasties (TKA). Driven by a growing and aging population, demand for orthopedic surgery is rapidly increasing and the market for TKA is expected to rise from 2.4 million procedures in 2021 to 5.7 million in 2030 in the OECD alone. Orthopedic surgeries are complex, yet 95% are performed without technological assistance, leading to sub-optimal outcomes; patient dissatisfaction rate is above 20%. Ganymed’s device is the first compact, ergonomic, and intuitive robot, simplifying, accelerating, and increasing the accuracy of orthopedics.

EIC Accelerator’s support comes at a pivotal time for Ganymed, following major successful milestones in R&D, intellectual property, product design and human resources.

The company launched a clinical trial in September 2021 to validate the company’s proprietary algorithms and collect unique in vivo data, enabling new opportunities for AI-assisted surgery. 50 patients already enrolled, with 36 more to come. Ganymed secured strategic partnerships with manufacturers to initiate the industrialization of its device. On the intellectual property front, the company obtained a patent in the United States and has 5 more pending patents, with more filings to come. Attesting of the medical community’s endorsement, two top international orthopedic surgeons personally invested in the company. Furthermore, Ganymed reinforced its management team through the recruitment of former Global R&D Director at ZimmerBiomet Michel Vernizeau, as Vice President of R&D.

The company will use the EIC funding to accelerate product development and further strengthen an already world-class team, to become global category leader in surgical orthopedics robotics by the end of the decade.

About Ganymed Robotics

Ganymed Robotics is a medical device company founded in 2018, developing the next generation of robotic assistance technologies for orthopaedic surgery. The company’s mission is to improve patient outcome, surgeon experience, and overall efficiency of care delivery for its target indications. Based in Paris, Ganymed Robotics currently employs 20 people who develop a proprietary technology platform combining computer vision, a branch of artificial intelligence, and mechatronics, in close collaboration with world-class clinicians and advisors. The first application is a robotic surgical assistant for knee arthroplasties, a common and fast-growing intervention associated with high dissatisfaction rates of above 20%. Ganymed Robotics intends to progressively deploy its technology to address several other orthopaedics indications. Ganymed Robotics won national and international innovation awards, such as I-Lab, French Tech Emergence, Deep Tech Pioneer, EIT Health, Wilco, EIC Accelerator.

