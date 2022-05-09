Home Business Wire Gannett to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Business Wire

Gannett to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

di Business Wire

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that it will present virtually at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:30 am ET. Presenters will include its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its Chief Product Officer, Kris Barton.

The video webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events – Event Calendar section and will remain archived there for 90 days from the respective date of the presentation.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Trisha Gosser

Investor Relations

703-854-3000

investors@gannett.com

For media inquiries:
Lark-Marie Anton

Corporate Communications

646-906-4087

lark@gannett.com

