Gannett Announces TicketSmarter as Ticket Provider

Product and content integrations will bring ticket opportunities to national and local audiences across USA TODAY NETWORK digital sites

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced an agreement with TicketSmarter to provide USA TODAY NETWORK’s audience of more than 145 million monthly visitors the opportunity to purchase tickets for concerts, sports and theatre events across the country. Before the end of the year, TicketSmarter’s branding and ticket offerings will be integrated across USATODAY.com, 250 local media sites, and more than 70 vertical sports sites.

A first-of-its-kind agreement for both Gannett and TicketSmarter, this deal will bring seamless ticketing integration to Gannett’s sports and entertainment content, with the ability to buy tickets directly from the content readers are already consuming. This integration will allow readers to access information about sports, entertainment and lifestyle events on USA TODAY NETWORK sites that link to relevant performer profiles and ticket availability on TicketSmarter’s site.

Gannett and the USA TODAY NETWORK are uniquely positioned to reach a growing local audience and this partnership will connect these readers directly to events happening within their local communities. With integrations already underway, readers will access tickets directly on article pages and drop-down menus across Sports and Entertainment sites. “Buy Now” widgets within content experiences and other integrations are planned for 2022.

“We believe that the future of ticketing is fast, easy and fan-centric,” said Jeff Goodman, TicketSmarter CEO. “Through this agreement with Gannett, we will be able to give consumers unmatched access to our secondary resale marketplace so they can experience the power and excitement of live events.”

TicketSmarter is a Kansas-based ticket resale marketplace providing seats for more than 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale. TicketSmarter, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc., was started in 2010 as GoodyTickets by Heather and Jeff Goodman. The company gives back to the community through its charitable partners, donating one dollar of every transaction to organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, V Foundation, and Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

“Across USA TODAY NETWORK’s hundreds of properties, we engage daily with audiences that are passionate about music, sports, theater and live events. The TicketSmarter partnership will provide us with the ability to better serve our audiences with opportunities to buy tickets to their favorite events,” said Chris Pirrone, General Manager of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group. “We value TicketSmarter’s commitment to giving back to local communities by pledging to donate one dollar of every transaction to charitable partners.”

The TicketSmarter website enables customers to search for event listings by venues, teams, musical artists or theatre productions and provides detailed seating charts and ticket availability. Each purchase is covered by TicketSmarter’s 100% ticket guarantee.

ABOUT TICKETSMARTER



TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by giving back through children’s charities and creating helpful partnerships. $1 from every transaction will help our charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation. TicketSmarter is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of more than 40 minor league baseball clubs, 35 collegiate conferences including the Pac-12 Conference and Big 10, and 300-plus universities nationwide. Each purchase is covered by TicketSmarter’s 100% ticket guarantee.

ABOUT GANNETT



Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK



USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 250 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 145 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

