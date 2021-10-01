Home Business Wire GAN Postpones Investor Event Previously Scheduled for October 4
GAN Postpones Investor Event Previously Scheduled for October 4

New date for Virtual Investor Event to be announced in the next few weeks

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it has postponed its investor event previously scheduled for Monday, October 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada after two members of the executive management team have been required to quarantine in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) guidelines.

The remaining members of the executive management team will attend the G2E Global Gaming Expo as previously scheduled and will be available to conduct meetings with investors and other event participants. The Company plans to announce a new date and time within the next few weeks. The rescheduled investor event will enable investors to participate virtually.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

During the course of this event, the Company will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements made during this event that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s business opportunities and long-term outlook. Such forward-looking statements will be based on management’s current expectations. Such statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors (including, without limitation, those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission) that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Attendees are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

