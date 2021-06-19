Gaming Monitor Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Dell Alienware, HP Omen, Acer & More Sales Identified by Consumer Articles

Save on a range of gaming monitor deals at the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, together with early HP Omen, Dell Alienware, Acer Predator & more monitor savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have summarized the best early gaming monitor deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring sales on Acer Nitro & Predator monitors, Dell Alienware gaming monitors, HP Omen monitors & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best gaming monitor deals:
- Save up to 28% on top-rated gaming monitors from ASUS, MSI, Dell Alienware & more at Amazon – see current deals on 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch & more Freesync & G-Sync gaming monitors
- Save up to $200 on Samsung gaming monitors up to 240Hz at Amazon – check out live prices on Samsung Odyssey G3, G5, G9 & more 1080p, 1440p & 4K Samsung gaming monitors
- Save up to 25% on Acer widescreen & ultrawide gaming monitors at Amazon – find the hottest deals on Acer Freesync Premium & G-Sync gaming monitors with refresh rates up to 240Hz
- Save on top-rated 144hz gaming monitors from Gigabyte, Dell, ASUS & more at Amazon – see current prices on 1080p & 1440p 144Hz gaming monitors with adaptive sync & more features
- Save up to $100 on best-selling 1440p QHD gaming monitors at Amazon – check on deals for HP Omen, Acer Predator & more monitors with 1440p high refresh rate IPS panels & more features
- Save up to 40% on Dell monitors at Amazon – check live prices on a wide selection of Dell monitors for productivity, content creation, gaming & more
- Save up to 25% on Dell gaming monitors at Amazon – see the best deals on 1080p, 1440p & 4K Dell gaming monitors with up to 240Hz refresh rate, Freesync, G-Sync & more features
- Save up to 40% on Dell UltraSharp monitors at Amazon – get the best deals & discounts on curved & flat Dell UltraSharp 1080p, 1440p & 4K ultra-thin monitors with IPS screens & more features
- Save up to 26% on Dell ultrawide monitors at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on Dell 34-inch & 38-inch ultrawide curved monitors
- Save on HP monitors at Amazon – find the best savings on ultra-thin flat & curved HP monitors with IPS displays, AMD Freesync & more features
- Save up to 26% on high refresh rate HP gaming monitors at Amazon – check current prices on 1080p & 1440p HP gaming monitors with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response rate & AMD Freesync Premium
Best monitor deals:
- Save up to 26% on computer monitors from HP, LG, Dell & more at Amazon – see live prices on 1080p, 1440p & 4K flat & curved monitors with HDR, adaptive sync & more features
- Save up to $110 on 4k monitors from ASUS, Dell, Samsung & more at Amazon – get the best deals on 4K UHD IPS & VA monitors with Freesync/adaptive sync, eye-care, PIP & more features
- Save up to 34% on top-rated ultrawide & super ultrawide monitors at Amazon – find current deals on 34-inch, 38-inch & 49-inch monitors from Samsung, Acer, Dell, LG & more
PC gaming setups without the best performing gaming monitor for its specs won’t do the entire rig justice. As such, it’s imperative that gamers find the optimal display for their gaming PC, whether it’s a Dell Alienware 4K monitor, a QHD HP Omen with high refresh rate or an ultra-thin curved monitor from Acer. Shoppers should also consider ultrawide gaming monitors for competitive FPS games or MMOs, or multi monitor setups if they’re streaming while gaming. More highly rated gaming monitors are available from LG, ASUS, Samsung and MSI.
