Gaming Monitor Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Dell Alienware, HP Omen, Acer & More Sales Identified by Consumer Articles

Save on a range of gaming monitor deals at the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, together with early HP Omen, Dell Alienware, Acer Predator & more monitor savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have summarized the best early gaming monitor deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring sales on Acer Nitro & Predator monitors, Dell Alienware gaming monitors, HP Omen monitors & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best gaming monitor deals:

Best monitor deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy thousands more live and upcoming discounts across a huge range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

PC gaming setups without the best performing gaming monitor for its specs won’t do the entire rig justice. As such, it’s imperative that gamers find the optimal display for their gaming PC, whether it’s a Dell Alienware 4K monitor, a QHD HP Omen with high refresh rate or an ultra-thin curved monitor from Acer. Shoppers should also consider ultrawide gaming monitors for competitive FPS games or MMOs, or multi monitor setups if they’re streaming while gaming. More highly rated gaming monitors are available from LG, ASUS, Samsung and MSI.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

