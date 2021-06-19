Gaming Laptop Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Razer, Dell Alienware, HP Omen, MSI & ASUS ROG Deals Collated by Saver Trends

Save on gaming laptop deals at the Prime Day sale, featuring early Dell Alienware, Razer, MSI & more gaming laptop sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the best early gaming laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring HP Omen, ASUS ROG & TUF, Razer Blade, Dell Alienware m15 & more discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best gaming laptop deals:
- Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware, HP, MSI, ASUS & more at Amazon – see the latest deals on ultra-thin & high refresh rate gaming laptops
- Save up to 47% on Razer gaming laptops at Amazon – click the link for current deals on Razer Blade, Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade Pro & more Razer gaming laptops
- Save up to $369 on Dell Alienware gaming laptops at Amazon – find the hottest deals on Alienware m15, m17 & more gaming laptops
- Save up to $430 on HP Omen, HP Pavilion & more HP gaming laptops at Amazon – check live prices on HP gaming laptops equipped with 11th gen Intel & 5th gen AMD processors
- Save up to $299 on MSI gaming laptops at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on MSI Raider, Leopard & more gaming laptops featuring RTX 2000 & 3000 mobile GPUs
- Save on ASUS ROG & TUF gaming laptops at Amazon – browse ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming & more ASUS laptops with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs
More gaming deals:
- Save on high-performance gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC, Dell Alienware & more at Amazon – check deals on gaming PCs featuring the latest graphics cards from AMD & NVIDIA
- Save on PlayStation 5 consoles, games, controllers, and more at Amazon – see the latest deals on the PS5 console including discounts on bundles and accessories
- Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, games & accessories at Amazon – check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, joy-con controllers and bundles, cases & more
- Save on Xbox One X consoles, controllers, and titles at Amazon – check live deals on top-selling Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles, bundles, and accessories
- Save up to 60% on gaming headsets from Razer, Astro, HyperX, Corsair & Turtle Beach at Amazon – check popular deals on a wide range of gaming headsets for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series consoles
- Save up to 56% on ergonomic gaming chairs from GTRacing, X Rocker & more at Amazon – the best deals on pro gaming chairs, high back chairs, racing-style chairs, and more
The newest gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware and other top brands are now being released and they come with the latest mobile CPUs and GPUs from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. The 2021 Razer Blade series, HP Omen, MSI Alpha and ASUS ROG Flow gaming laptops, just to name a few, can all be configured to have the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors and NVIDIA RTX 3000 series mobile GPUs to get the best mobile gaming experience possible.
