GameStop to Hire up to 500 Employees at New Customer Care Center in South Florida

GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to hire up to 500 employees at its newly-leased customer service center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. The facility will be an integral part of the Company’s U.S.-based customer care operations.
