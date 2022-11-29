<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
GameStop Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Business Wire

GameStop Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

di Business Wire

GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-407-6169 and the confirmation code is 13734613. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Contacts

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations

(817) 424-2001

ir@gamestop.com

