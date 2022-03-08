Home Business Wire GameStop Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021...
Business Wire

GameStop Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13725350. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Contacts

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations

(817) 424-2001

ir@gamestop.com

