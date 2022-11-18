<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Gambling.com Group Third Quarter Revenue Rises 94% to $19.6 Million

di Business Wire

Efficient, High Margin Operating Model Drives Net Income of $2.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 Million

Generates Cash Flow from Operations of $5.6 Million and Free Cash Flow of $4.9 Million

Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program of up to $10.0 Million

Reiterates Full Year Outlook for Revenue of $71-76 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $22-27 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”), a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Gambling.com Group, commented, “Our quarterly results, including record revenue, reflect continued strength in established markets, our successful execution in the rapidly growing North American market and the benefits of our efficient operating model which drives attractive operating margins and consistent positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Third quarter 2022 revenue rose 94%, inclusive of currency headwinds, to $19.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $6.4 million; and we generated Free Cash Flow of $4.9 million. In addition, new depositing customers rose 152% year-over-year in the third quarter and nearly 20% on a quarterly sequential basis.

“Our investments to expand the breadth and quality of our portfolio of performance marketing websites ahead of new North American market launches has positioned Gambling.com Group for strong performance from its first day of operations in each of these new markets. The efficacy of this strategy is evident in our strong third quarter revenue growth in North America, which increased nearly 300% year-over-year to $9.1 million. This growth reflects, in part, contributions from three new markets that have come online since Q3 2021, including a strong first month of operations in Kansas which opened on September 1. We believe our similar investments in premium domains to address markets that we expect to come online over the next several quarters, including Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts, position the Company for similarly strong starts as these new markets formally launch. In addition to leveraging our extraordinary North American growth opportunity, we continue to grow in more established markets, as reflected by our all-time record quarterly revenue in the U.K. and Ireland. Gambling.com Group’s strong performance in both new and mature markets provides clear evidence that our performance marketing platform helps online gambling operators address their critically important goal of investing in efficient and profitable customer acquisition that delivers easily attributable and quantifiable returns.

“Our consistently strong Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, even as we continue to invest to drive further growth, is a key differentiator for Gambling.com Group. We will continue to benefit from our proprietary technology, which offers us competitive advantages, a significant pathway for near and long-term growth in North America, a track record of delivering consistent growth in our established markets and an operating model that drives profitability. As such, we are confident in our ability to grow over the balance of this year and extend our successes in 2023 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(in thousands, USD, except per share data, unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

CHANGE

 

2022

 

2021

 

$

 

%

Revenue

19,649

 

 

10,123

 

 

9,526

 

 

94

%

Net income for the period attributable to the shareholders

2,261

 

 

4,675

 

 

(2,414

)

 

(52

)%

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted

0.06

 

 

0.13

 

 

(0.07

)

 

(52

)%

Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders

6,035

 

 

4,675

 

 

1,360

 

 

29

%

Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted

0.16

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.03

 

 

27

%

Adjusted EBITDA

6,413

 

 

4,870

 

 

1,543

 

 

32

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33

%

 

48

%

 

 

 

(15

)%

Cash flows generated by operating activities

5,622

 

 

1,381

 

 

4,241

 

 

307

%

Free Cash Flow

4,896

 

 

754

 

 

4,142

 

 

549

%

Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program pursuant to which Gambling.com Group may purchase up to $10.0 million of its ordinary shares in open market transactions, including under plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The actual number of shares to be purchased will depend upon market conditions and is subject to available liquidity, economic conditions, alternative uses for the capital and other factors. All shares purchased will be held in the Company’s treasury for possible future use. As of September 30, 2022, Gambling.com Group had approximately 36.5 million shares issued and outstanding. There is no minimum number of shares that the Company is required to repurchase, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

  • North American revenue grew 299% to $9.1 million
  • Delivered more than 68,000 new depositing customers
  • Successfully launched operations in Kansas
  • BonusFinder.com performed ahead of plan and RotoWire.com’s performance marketing revenues accelerated
  • Won the SBC North America Sports Affiliate of the Year Award
  • Subsequent to quarter end, acquired ultra-premium domain name Casinos.com

Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer of Gambling.com Group, added, “Our third quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were ahead of analyst consensus estimates. We remain focused on investing in the business in a disciplined manner as we prioritize growth that delivers positive Free Cash Flow. The Company remains well capitalized and in a strong position to meet our 2022 full year outlook and to generate continued growth in 2023 and beyond.”

2022 Outlook

For fiscal year 2022, based on currently available information, the Company reiterates its fiscal 2022 guidance and estimates:

  • Total revenue will be in the range of $71 million to $76 million
    • The mid-point of this range represents year-over-year growth of 74%
  • Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $22 million to $27 million
    • The mid-point of this range represents year-over-year growth of 33%

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET

Webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gamb20221117/en

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

877-407-0890

International Dial In:

+1-201-389-0918

To access, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at gambling.com/corporate/investors/news-events.

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at gambling.com/corporate/investors/news-events.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, Gambling.com Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, Gambling.com Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and related ratios. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to our belief of our ability to perform at the start of new U.S. state launches, the success of our new domains, repurchase of ordinary shares, and our 2022 outlook, are all forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” in Gambling.com Group’s annual report filed on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2022, and Gambling.com Group’s other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gambling.com Group disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

   

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

19,649

 

 

10,123

 

 

55,158

 

 

32,032

 

Cost of sales

(605

)

 

 

 

(2,330

)

 

 

Gross profit

19,044

 

 

10,123

 

 

52,828

 

 

32,032

 

Sales and marketing expenses

(8,523

)

 

(3,587

)

 

(24,339

)

 

(9,435

)

Technology expenses

(1,694

)

 

(1,123

)

 

(4,556

)

 

(2,757

)

General and administrative expenses

(4,686

)

 

(2,978

)

 

(14,318

)

 

(9,137

)

Movements in credit losses allowance and write-offs

(299

)

 

(34

)

 

(898

)

 

66

 

   

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

(3,686

)

 

 

 

(6,535

)

 

 

Operating profit

156

 

 

2,401

 

 

2,182

 

 

10,769

 

Finance income

3,093

 

 

884

 

 

7,412

 

 

1,436

 

Finance expense

(648

)

 

(591

)

 

(1,955

)

 

(1,352

)

Income before tax

2,601

 

 

2,694

 

 

7,639

 

 

10,853

 

Income tax (charge) credit

(340

)

 

1,981

 

 

(840

)

 

733

 

Net income for the period attributable to the shareholders

2,261

 

 

4,675

 

 

6,799

 

 

11,586

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translating foreign currencies

(5,961

)

 

(1,785

)

 

(13,888

)

 

(2,987

)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period attributable to the shareholders

(3,700

)

 

2,890

 

 

(7,089

)

 

8,599

 

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic

0.06

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.19

 

 

0.39

 

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted

0.06

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.18

 

 

0.34

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

     

 

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(unaudited)

 

DECEMBER 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property and equipment

647

 

 

569

 

Right-of-use assets

1,725

 

 

1,465

 

Intangible assets

78,595

 

 

25,419

 

Deferred compensation cost

38

 

 

 

Deferred tax asset

5,562

 

 

7,028

 

Total non-current assets

86,567

 

 

34,481

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

11,296

 

 

5,497

 

Cash and cash equivalents

35,092

 

 

51,047

 

Total current assets

46,388

 

 

56,544

 

Total assets

132,955

 

 

91,025

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

 

Capital reserve

63,711

 

 

55,953

 

Share options and warrants reserve

3,691

 

 

2,442

 

Foreign exchange translation reserve

(16,170

)

 

(2,282

)

Retained earnings

30,807

 

 

23,796

 

Total equity

82,040

 

 

79,909

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred consideration

4,719

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

6,662

 

 

 

Lease liability

1,394

 

 

1,286

 

Deferred tax liability

3,367

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

16,142

 

 

1,286

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

7,337

 

 

3,291

 

Deferred consideration

2,779

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

17,312

 

 

 

Other liability

145

 

 

 

Borrowings and accrued interest

5,993

 

 

5,944

 

Lease liability

555

 

 

393

 

Income tax payable

653

 

 

202

 

Total current liabilities

34,774

 

 

9,830

 

Total liabilities

50,916

 

 

11,116

 

Total equity and liabilities

132,956

 

 

91,025

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

   

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before tax

2,601

 

 

2,694

 

 

7,639

 

 

10,853

 

Finance income, net

(2,445

)

 

(293

)

 

(5,457

)

 

(84

)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,780

 

 

585

 

 

5,558

 

 

1,801

 

Movements in credit loss allowance and write-offs

299

 

 

121

 

 

898

 

 

21

 

 

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

3,686

 

 

 

 

6,535

 

 

 

Share option charge

791

 

 

402

 

 

2,400

 

 

1,466

 

Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital

6,712

 

 

3,509

 

 

17,573

 

 

14,057

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

(2,292

)

 

503

 

 

(4,931

)

 

(741

)

Trade and other payables

1,235

 

 

(1,903

)

 

1,541

 

 

807

 

Warrants repurchased

 

 

 

 

(800

)

 

 

Income tax paid

(33

)

 

(728

)

 

(816

)

 

(1,264

)

Cash flows generated by operating activities

5,622

 

 

1,381

 

 

12,567

 

 

12,859

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

(108

)

 

(62

)

 

(350

)

 

(227

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(618

)

 

(565

)

 

(3,134

)

 

(2,359

)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(23,411

)

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities

(726

)

 

(627

)

 

(26,895

)

 

(2,586

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issue of ordinary shares

 

 

41,922

 

 

 

 

41,922

 

Equity issue costs

 

 

(6,070

)

 

 

 

(6,070

)

Interest paid

(239

)

 

(243

)

 

(359

)

 

(364

)

Principal paid on lease liability

(75

)

 

(64

)

 

(240

)

 

(159

)

Interest paid on lease liability

(47

)

 

(47

)

 

(142

)

 

(143

)

Cash flows (used in) generated by financing activities

(361

)

 

35,498

 

 

(741

)

 

35,186

 

Net movement in cash and cash equivalents

4,535

 

 

36,252

 

 

(15,069

)

 

45,459

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

31,102

 

 

17,168

 

 

51,047

 

 

8,225

 

Net foreign exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

(545

)

 

(260

)

 

(886

)

 

(524

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

35,092

 

 

53,160

 

 

35,092

 

 

53,160

 

Earnings Per Share

Below is a reconciliation of basic and diluted earnings per share as presented in the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income for the period specified (USD in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income for the period attributable to the shareholders

2,261

 

4,675

 

6,799

 

11,586

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, basic

36,467,299

 

32,364,114

 

35,613,073

 

29,830,319

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic

0.06

 

0.14

 

0.19

 

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income for the period attributable to the shareholders

2,261

 

4,675

 

6,799

 

11,586

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted

36,795,589

 

36,184,575

 

36,830,801

 

33,640,305

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted

0.06

 

0.13

 

0.18

 

0.34

Supplemental Information

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in the discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses several financial measures, both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business and for making operational decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as net income attributable to equity holders excluding the fair value gain or loss related to contingent consideration. Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are useful to our management as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effect of the fair value gain or loss related to the contingent consideration which is not directly associated with our core operations. We expect to incur gains or losses related to the contingent consideration until December 2023. See Note 4 of the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022, as filed on Form 6-K on November 17, 2022, for a complete discussion of the contingent consideration.

Below is a reconciliation to Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders and Adjusted net income per share, diluted from net income for the period attributable to the equity holders and net income per share attributed to ordinary shareholders, diluted as presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and for the period specified:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(in thousands USD, except for

share and per share data,

unaudited)

 

(in thousands USD, except for

share and per share data,

unaudited)

Net income for the period attributable to the shareholders

2,261

 

4,675

 

6,799

 

11,586

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

3,686

 

 

6,535

 

Unwinding of deferred consideration (1)

88

 

 

248

 

Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders

6,035

 

4,675

 

13,582

 

11,586

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, basic

36,467,299

 

32,364,114

 

35,613,073

 

29,830,319

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic

0.06

 

0.14

 

0.19

 

0.39

Effect of adjustments for fair value movements on contingent consideration, basic

0.10

 

0.00

 

0.18

 

0.00

Effect of adjustments for unwinding on deferred consideration, basic

0.01

 

0.00

 

0.01

 

0.00

Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic

0.17

 

0.14

 

0.38

 

0.39

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted

36,795,589

 

36,184,575

 

36,830,801

 

33,640,305

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted

0.06

 

0.13

 

0.18

 

0.34

Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted

0.16

 

0.13

 

0.37

 

0.34

_________

1. There is no tax impact from fair value movement on contingent consideration and unwinding of deferred consideration.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings excluding interest, income tax charge, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the effect of non-recurring items, significant non-cash items, share-based payment expense and other items that our board of directors believes do not reflect the underlying performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to our management team as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as those measures remove the effect of items not directly resulting from our core operations including effects that are generated by differences in capital structure, depreciation, tax effects and non-recurring events.

While we use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as tools to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, we do not believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are substitutes for, or superior to, the information provided by IFRS results. As such, the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. The primary limitations associated with the use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as compared to IFRS results are that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as we define them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry and that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may exclude financial information that some investors may consider important in evaluating our performance.

Below is a reconciliation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from net income for the period attributable to the equity holders as presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and for the period specified:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

CHANGE

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

CHANGE

 

2022

 

2021

 

$

 

%

 

2022

 

2021

 

$

 

%

 

(in thousands USD, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands USD, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net income for the period attributable to the shareholders

2,261

 

 

4,675

 

 

(2,414

)

 

(52

)%

 

6,799

 

 

11,586

 

 

(4,787

)

 

(41

)%

Add Back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liability

131

 

 

165

 

 

(34

)

 

(21

)%

 

496

 

 

504

 

 

(8

)

 

(2

)%

Income tax charge (credit)

340

 

 

(1,981

)

 

2,321

 

 

(117

)%

 

840

 

 

(733

)

 

1,573

 

 

(215

)%

Depreciation expense

60

 

 

42

 

 

18

 

 

43

%

 

147

 

 

124

 

 

23

 

 

19

%

Amortization expense

1,720

 

 

543

 

 

1,177

 

 

217

%

 

5,411

 

 

1,677

 

 

3,734

 

 

223

%

EBITDA

4,512

 

 

3,444

 

 

1,068

 

 

31

%

 

13,693

 

 

13,158

 

 

535

 

 

4

%

Share-based payments

791

 

 

402

 

 

389

 

 

97

%

 

2,400

 

 

1,466

 

 

934

 

 

64

%

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

3,686

 

 

 

 

3,686

 

 

n/m

 

 

6,535

 

 

 

 

6,535

 

 

n/m

 

Unwinding of deferred consideration

88

 

 

 

 

88

 

 

n/m

 

 

248

 

 

 

 

248

 

 

n/m

 

Foreign currency translation (gains) losses

(2,784

)

 

(484

)

 

(2,300

)

 

475

%

 

(6,390

)

 

(666

)

 

(5,724

)

 

n/m

 

Other finance costs

120

 

 

26

 

 

94

 

 

362

%

 

189

 

 

78

 

 

111

 

 

143

%

Accounting and legal fees related to offering

 

 

392

 

 

(392

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

898

 

 

(898

)

 

n/m

 

Bonuses related to the offering

 

 

1,090

 

 

(1,090

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

1,090

 

 

(1,090

)

 

n/m

 

Acquisition related costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

539

 

 

 

 

539

 

 

n/m

 

Adjusted EBITDA

6,413

 

 

4,870

 

 

1,543

 

 

32

%

 

17,214

 

 

16,024

 

 

1,190

 

 

7

%

_________

(1) The acquisition costs are related to the business combinations of the Group.

 

n/m = not meaningful

Contacts

Media:
Jennifer Arapoff, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com

Investors:
Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, investors@gdcgroup.com
Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, GAMB@jcir.com

