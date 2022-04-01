Gambling.com Group Ready for Expansion of Licensed Online Sports Betting & iGaming in Ontario with OntarioBets.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it will begin providing marketing services for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in the Canadian province of Ontario. Licensed online sportsbooks and casinos are expected to go live on Monday, April 4, 2022.

In anticipation of the launch of regulated online sports betting and iGaming in Ontario, the first Canadian province to do so, the Group launched OntarioBets.com in November 2021. The free-to-use website allows consumers in Ontario to compare legal online sportsbooks and casinos and provides trusted, comprehensive and up-to-date information on online gambling in the province. OntarioBets.com is the go-to source for how-to betting guides, live betting odds and expert independent reviews of online sportsbooks and casinos. The Group also stands ready to help Ontario licensed online gambling operators acquire players with its national and international websites, including Bookies.com, Gambling.com, RotoWire.com and Bonus.ca.

Ontario, with 12 million adults, is expected to generate revenue comparable to some of the top legal U.S. sports betting states. Vixio Regulatory Intelligence reported that there is potential for the province to do nearly CAD$1 billion in online gaming revenue (sports betting and casino) in the first year of operation, with the chance to double within 5 years. With many of the large online gaming and sports betting operators known to have interest in Ontario, the Group expects the province to be one of the larger markets in North America.

“ The launch of regulated online sports betting and iGaming is a major milestone and achievement for Ontario’s gaming industry,” said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group. “ The province is taking the right approach by keeping the barriers to entry low and allowing a variety of operators to enter the market. This will foster competition and ultimately benefit consumers as the operators with the best products rise to the top. Gambling.com Group is well positioned to help operators and customers succeed in this new and exciting market.”

“ It is thrilling to have a market open date for Ontario, marking the first licensed sports betting and online casino market in Canada,” said Caroline Smart, Vice President at Gambling.com Group. “ After many years of only having one legal option through the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the robust offerings in the Ontario marketplace will ensure there is a lot of choice and opportunity for customers. With passionate sports fans and some of the most storied NHL franchises, we believe that Ontario will quickly become one of the largest markets in North America and Gambling.com Group is prepared to help consumers navigate their new world of options.”

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of March 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to the launch and size of the Ontario market, are all forward looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Gambling.com Group’s Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2022, and Gambling.com Group’s other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gambling.com Group disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

