Gallant Capital Invests in Lightning Step to Support Growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), a Los Angeles-based investment firm, announced that it has completed a strategic growth investment in Lightning Step, a rapidly-growing enterprise software provider purpose-built for the behavioral health industry. Gallant’s investment was made in partnership with Lightning Step’s CEO Kirk Monroe, Chairman Jamison Monroe, and additional investors and members of management, all of whom collectively remain material owners of Lightning Step. Gallant’s investment will be used to expand Lightning Step’s team, accelerate its product roadmap, and make strategic acquisitions.

“Gallant’s investment, augmented with its operational resources, will serve as a catalyst to propel Lightning Step into the leading EMR provider to the behavioral health industry,” said Kirk Monroe, CEO of Lightning Step. “We have been thoroughly impressed with the Gallant team and we are excited for what lies ahead for Lightning Step’s team, product, and customers.”

“Lightning Step has built a great mission-critical product for its customers, driven by a relentless focus on customer experience and a deep understanding of the behavioral health industry’s pain points,” added Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant. “We believe the entire industry would benefit from using Lightning Step’s purpose-built, all-in-one technology solution. We are thrilled to be in partnership with the entire Lightning Step team and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth.”

Terms of Gallant’s investment were not disclosed.

About Lightning Step

Founded by former operators, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one software platform including electronic medical records, revenue cycle management, and customer relationship management technology. Since its founding in 2014, Lightning Step has grown organically and through the acquisitions of Ava Billing, a specialized revenue cycle management provider focused on the behavioral health industry, and ZenCharts, a cloud-based electronic medical records software provider for behavioral health providers. Lightning Step is committed to helping its hundreds of customers reduce overhead, manage admissions, and improve billing and collections to allow providers to focus on what matters – providing quality care to its patients. For more information, please visit: www.lightningstep.com.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.gallantcapital.com.

Contacts

Kendall Corso | Marketing Manager at Lightning Step | 561.901.4138 | kendall.corso@lightningstep.com