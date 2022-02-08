Galen Healthcare Solutions earns 2022 Best in KLAS Award as #1 Overall Implementation Services Firm

Galen also awarded Best in KLAS for HIT Staffing and Clinical Optimization

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consulting–Galen Healthcare Solutions, a services and solutions company focusing on healthcare information technology, has been recognized as the top Overall Implementation Services Firm in the 2022 Best in KLAS analysis of global service providers to healthcare delivery organizations, marking the 2nd consecutive year Galen has been named an Overall category winner. Galen was also awarded Best in KLAS for both HIT Staffing and Clinical Optimization.

KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report annually, ranking healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of provider and payer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services perform when measured against objectives and expectations. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

“We are honored to once again be the recipient of these Best in KLAS designations,” says Galen CEO Steve Brewer. “Being named the top Overall Implementation Services Firm, in addition to multiple Best in KLAS awards, is especially gratifying as this recognition is based on honest and impartial feedback from our clients and the critical projects they entrust us with. I want to thank all of our clients for this designation as well as the entire Galen team for all of their efforts throughout the year.”

The insights in the 2022 Best in KLAS report encompass feedback across six areas: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. Galen’s services and solutions received high scores across the board. In the HIT Staffing Segment, KLAS honored Galen after an analysis of the work of vendors who completed staffing projects, including implementation. Galen’s additional Best in KLAS designation was awarded in the Clinical Optimization segment. In this category, Galen was cited for its success in projects focused on improving the way in which clinical systems operate and are used by clinicians. Projects recognized in this segment often result in higher physician adoption, improved patient care, and an improved ROI.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry,“ said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS. “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

About Galen Healthcare Solutions

Galen Healthcare Solutions is an award-winning, KLAS-ranked healthcare IT technical & professional services and solutions company providing high-skilled, cross-platform expertise. Since 2005, Galen has partnered with specialty practices, hospitals, health information exchanges, health systems and integrated delivery networks to provide high-quality, expert level IT consulting services & solutions including strategy, data archiving, data migration, optimization, project management, and integration. For more information, visit www.galenhealthcare.com.

