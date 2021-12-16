Gale Healthcare Solutions Announces More Than 10 Million Hours of Patient and Resident Care

Leading healthcare technology platform supports a workforce of 38,000 nursing professionals amid nationwide nursing shortage

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gale Healthcare Solutions, LLC today announced its innovative technology platform has enabled their national clinical workforce to provide more than 10 million hours of patient and resident care. Using Gale Healthcare’s mobile app to easily access available work and daily pay, clinicians are now serving more than 42,000 people a day, a 127% increase over the past year.

“ There is an urgent need for qualified nurses and Gale Healthcare accomplished the 10 million hours of care milestone by building a platform that meets the fundamental needs of both healthcare facilities and clinicians,” said Tony Braswell, CEO and Founder of Gale. “ Looking ahead to next year, we expect greater investments in our technology will allow us to provide more than 10 million hours of care in a single year. It’s all part of our mission of ensuring no person goes without care.”

Since launching in 2016, Gale Healthcare has led the healthcare temporary staffing industry by introducing a technology-based solution to scheduling and paying nurses. With an on-demand app, healthcare facilities send out alerts of open shifts, and fully-credentialed healthcare professionals receive alerts to accept any assignments that work for their schedule – and get paid the same day. This approach has led to exponential growth, as shown in Gale Healthcare’s recent national ranking of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the country.

To further meet healthcare staffing demands and leverage its network of more than 200,000 clinicians, in 2021 Gale Healthcare expanded into the travel nursing sector. This year alone, Gale Healthcare travel clinicians have provided more than 75,000 hours of care to facilities in need, particularly those in hard to staff geographical areas.

To date, the Gale Healthcare staffing and payment platform has supported:

a national workforce of 38,000 fully-credentialed nursing professionals – 15,000 of which joined in the past year

partnerships with more than 3,000 nursing homes, assisted living and other healthcare providers

service to healthcare facilities in 38 states

From the start, Gale Healthcare has focused on addressing the national nursing shortage by allowing fully-credentialed clinicians to accept extra shifts easily. Many Gale Healthcare clinicians work full-time for healthcare providers, and enjoy the option of accepting additional shifts that fit their schedule.

Along with scheduling flexibility and same day pay, the Gale app has provided clinicians with safe storage of their nursing license and other credentials, while also allowing facility managers immediate access to any documents needed for compliance or other monitoring or reporting requirements.

While highly valuable prior to COVID, this powerful scheduling tool has been even more instrumental in meeting healthcare staffing needs during the pandemic. Gale Healthcare’s technology allows not only staffing security, but assurance that those coming to provide care are fully-credentialed and compliant with COVID testing and vaccine requirements.

About Gale Healthcare Solutions

Gale Healthcare Solutions offers a leading technology-and payments-platform to address the national nursing shortage. Since its launch in 2016, Gale Healthcare has been a pioneer in bringing healthcare facilities on-demand workforce solutions for recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. The mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay. Based in Tampa, Gale Healthcare now serves healthcare organizations through per diem, contract, permanent placement, and travel assignments in acute and post-acute healthcare settings in 38 states. www.galehealthcaresolutions.com

