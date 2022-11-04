Gale Healthcare Named Tampa Bay’s Top Health-Tech Company

Industry-Leading Platform Helps Address the Nursing Shortage

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gale Healthcare, an on-demand staffing company working to end the nursing shortage, is being recognized as Tampa Bay’s top health-tech business.

Tampa Bay Inno has named Gale as the “2022 Inno Blazer” for health tech. The awards honor Tampa Bay’s heavy-hitting companies that are reshaping the business ecosystem and setting it “on fire” with exponential growth.

“We are honored to be named Tampa Bay’s top health-tech company—standing out in a competitive and impressive entrepreneurial scene,” said Tony Braswell, Gale President and Founder. “With technology, we can connect healthcare providers with nurses who are available to work. And we can do it on a much bigger scale, so more people can get the care they deserve.”

More than one million nurses will be needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide. Gale’s on-demand platform helps fill open shifts, by allowing nurses to work when and where they want. Healthcare facilities share their staffing needs. Nurses search for open jobs and claim the ones they want in real-time. Along with on-demand technology, Gale was the first staffing platform to offer nurses same-day pay.

“Our nursing staff love the flexibility and same-day pay that we offer, and that’s why Gale is growing so quickly,” Braswell added. “By giving clinicians more control over their work and pay, we can help reduce stress and keep more of them in the profession they love.”

Gale now employees more than 55,000 clinicians and serves healthcare organizations across 40 states. In the past year, Gale closed a $60 million investment, added Google veteran Kan Kotecha as chief technology officer, doubled the size of its clinical workforce, and expanded services to include travel nurses and permanent placings. The company is also licensing its software to other healthcare firms.

Gale made the Inc. 5,000 list of America’s fastest growing companies and ranked in the top ten of the Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts.

