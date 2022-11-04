<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Gale Healthcare Named Tampa Bay’s Top Health-Tech Company
Business Wire

Gale Healthcare Named Tampa Bay’s Top Health-Tech Company

di Business Wire

Industry-Leading Platform Helps Address the Nursing Shortage

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gale Healthcare, an on-demand staffing company working to end the nursing shortage, is being recognized as Tampa Bay’s top health-tech business.

Tampa Bay Inno has named Gale as the “2022 Inno Blazer” for health tech. The awards honor Tampa Bay’s heavy-hitting companies that are reshaping the business ecosystem and setting it “on fire” with exponential growth.

“We are honored to be named Tampa Bay’s top health-tech company—standing out in a competitive and impressive entrepreneurial scene,” said Tony Braswell, Gale President and Founder. “With technology, we can connect healthcare providers with nurses who are available to work. And we can do it on a much bigger scale, so more people can get the care they deserve.”

More than one million nurses will be needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide. Gale’s on-demand platform helps fill open shifts, by allowing nurses to work when and where they want. Healthcare facilities share their staffing needs. Nurses search for open jobs and claim the ones they want in real-time. Along with on-demand technology, Gale was the first staffing platform to offer nurses same-day pay.

“Our nursing staff love the flexibility and same-day pay that we offer, and that’s why Gale is growing so quickly,” Braswell added. “By giving clinicians more control over their work and pay, we can help reduce stress and keep more of them in the profession they love.”

Gale now employees more than 55,000 clinicians and serves healthcare organizations across 40 states. In the past year, Gale closed a $60 million investment, added Google veteran Kan Kotecha as chief technology officer, doubled the size of its clinical workforce, and expanded services to include travel nurses and permanent placings. The company is also licensing its software to other healthcare firms.

Gale made the Inc. 5,000 list of America’s fastest growing companies and ranked in the top ten of the Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts.

Contacts

Karen Pinkston

Karen@catalystcommunicationsgroup.com
757-802-6222

Articoli correlati

DreamBox Learning® Selected by East Baton Rouge Parish School System for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Math Equity Grant

Business Wire Business Wire -
The grant will fund research and development on learning achievement of Black and Latino students and students experiencing poverty...
Continua a leggere

Flatiron Health Announces Research to be Presented at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe 2022 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health is pleased to announce their attendance and presence at the ISPOR, The Professional Society for...
Continua a leggere

Balance Theory Wins the 5th Annual Cybersecurity Startup Challenge

Business Wire Business Wire -
FULTON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DreamBox Learning® Selected by East Baton Rouge Parish School System for Bill & Melinda...

Business Wire