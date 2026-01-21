GAKO Technologies Emerges From Stealth With the Automotive Industry’s First True VIN-Level, ML-AI-BI-Ready Market Intelligence Platform

A patent-pending, real-time system of record designed to fuel AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics across OEMs, lenders, and automotive enterprises

OXNARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAKO Technologies today announced its official launch from stealth, unveiling the automotive industry’s most comprehensive VIN-level intelligence platform for new vehicles. Built over two years and engineered for enterprise decision-making, the platform delivers real-time, vehicle-specific visibility into pricing, incentives, payments, vehicle specs, and inventory—while providing the structured, machine-learning-ready datasets required to power AI initiatives across the automotive ecosystem.

As the industry accelerates investment in artificial intelligence, one challenge remains constant: AI is only as good as the data that fuels it. GAKO Technologies was built to solve that foundational problem—by creating a true VIN-level system of record that reflects live market behavior and can be deployed across AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics use cases.

Unlike legacy automotive datasets that rely on delayed aggregates or inferred proxies, GAKO’s patent-pending technology captures competitive dynamics at the individual vehicle level. The result is a precision intelligence layer that serves not only as an analytical platform, but as foundational infrastructure for AI-driven decision systems.

“Everyone wants to build AI,” said Jose Galvan, President and Founder of GAKO Technologies. “But without clean, structured, real-time data at the VIN level, AI simply amplifies bad assumptions. GAKO was built to be the intelligence backbone that fuels AI across automotive—giving our partners data they can trust, model, and deploy at scale.”

Redefining Automotive Market Intelligence for the AI Era

GAKO Technologies’ platform currently covers all new-vehicle VINs nationwide and is continuously refreshed to reflect live market conditions. The data is normalized, structured, and delivered in formats optimized for machine learning, predictive modeling, and anomaly detection—enabling customers to plug GAKO directly into existing AI pipelines or internal data science environments.

The platform supports high-impact use cases across automotive lease, finance, retail, and strategy, including:

AI-driven pricing and incentive optimization data

Payment and affordability modeling

Risk assessment and underwriting intelligence

Fraud detection and anomaly identification

Inventory forecasting and market prediction

Competitive intelligence at VIN-level granularity

Proprietary VIN-Level Indices Powering AI Models

At the core of the platform are two proprietary, VIN-level indices designed to convert complex market signals into standardized, AI-consumable features:

Consumer Value Index (CVI)

A VIN-level metric that quantifies how compelling a specific vehicle’s value proposition is relative to its direct competitors in real time—answering: “How competitive is this exact vehicle right now?”

GAKO Score Index (GSI)

A payment-efficiency index measuring how much vehicle value a consumer receives per dollar of payment—enabling true lender-to-lender comparisons at the VIN level and serving as a powerful input for AI-driven affordability and risk models.

Key Platform Highlights

True VIN-Level Intelligence: Vehicle-specific insights across pricing, incentives, payments, trims, configurations, and feature-level inventory behavior

AI- and Machine-Learning-Ready Data: Clean, normalized datasets designed to fuel internal AI models, predictive systems, and decision engines

Real-Time Market Visibility: Continuous tracking of lender programs, incentive movements, pricing shifts, and inventory dynamics

Enterprise-Grade Architecture: Built for scale, governance, security, and integration across OEM, lender, and dealer ecosystems

Prediction-Ready Foundation: Structured to support advanced modeling, anomaly detection, and next-generation AI applications

Purpose-Built Datasets: Tailored for OEMs, captive lenders, banks, credit unions, agencies, analysts, dealer groups, brokers, fleet operators, and mobility innovators

A Breakthrough for Auto Finance, Retail, and AI-Driven Decisioning

For lenders and credit unions, GAKO’s VIN-level intelligence enhances AI-powered loan-to-value modeling, improves payment and risk calibration, and supports fraud and anomaly detection. OEMs gain a clearer, data-driven foundation to power AI initiatives around payments, incentive effectiveness, pricing strategy, and market competitiveness. Dealers, dealer groups, brokers, and fleets benefit from AI-ready data aligned precisely to their inventory and regional markets.

“The future of automotive decision-making is AI-driven,” Galvan added. “But AI without the right data is guesswork. GAKO Technologies exists to give the industry the data foundation required to build AI systems that actually work.”

GAKO Technologies plans to expand coverage to pre-owned vehicles by Q1 2027 and to enter the Canadian market shortly, thereafter, further extending its role as a VIN-level intelligence backbone for automotive AI.

About GAKO Technologies

GAKO Technologies is a data intelligence company powering the next generation of automotive decision-making. Through patent-pending technology, VIN-level analytics, and AI- and machine-learning-ready datasets, GAKO delivers unmatched clarity into vehicle markets. The company serves automotive OEMs, lenders, agencies, analysts, dealers, dealer groups, fleets, brokers, and mobility innovators with the intelligence required to build AI systems, navigate complexity, and outperform the market.

Media Contact

Jose Galvan

President & Founder

GAKO Technologies, LLC

Email: media@gakotechnologies.com

Phone: 844-425-6835

Website: www.gakotechnologies.com