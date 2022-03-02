Gain Life Names Dave Merrill as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gain Life, a leading provider of insurance claims automation software, today announced that Dave Merrill has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

“Dave’s cost-containment expertise, passion for tech-enabled solutions, and extensive industry relationships make him the perfect fit for Gain Life’s next stage of growth,” said Sean Eldridge, Board Chair and Co-founder of Gain Life.

The Gain Life Board of Directors selected Merrill based on his track record of building one of the largest cost-containment businesses in the commercial insurance industry. Merrill’s penchant for building technology-driven cost-containment solutions in combination with his industry relationships, will be key to Gain Life’s continued success.

“Gain Life’s claims automation platform solves three of the industry’s biggest challenges- alleviation of staffing issues through the automation of administrative and communication tasks, improvement of risk identification through its automated claim monitoring, and reduction of claimant anxiety through an evidence-based application that supports them every step of their claims journey,” said Merrill. “As soon as I saw what Gain Life’s platform could do, and the results it delivers to customers, I knew this was the right opportunity for me. I can’t wait to build on the team’s success, continuing to drive cost savings for customers and a better claims experience for all parties.”

Dave has dedicated his 30-year career to the insurance industry. He comes to Gain Life from CoventBridge, where Dave most recently served as CEO and remains Vice Chair of the Board. Previously, Dave founded and ran The Merrill Group, which became EMSI / ICS Merrill and then merged with GlobalOptions to become CoventBridge.

Dave is the proud father of five. He is active in his church and Jacksonville community. Dave also enjoys rooting for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Boston Red Sox.

About Gain Life

Gain Life builds software to help people and organizations return to health, work, and productivity. Our claims automation platform is utilized by self-insured organizations, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators to save claim costs and provide a better claims experience across multiple product lines- e.g., workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and disability. Gain Life was born out of Harvard University’s Innovation Lab and is backed by some of the world’s best investors in General Catalyst and Unusual Ventures. Gain Life is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.gainlife.com.

