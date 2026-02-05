gaiia Supports Resound Network’s Expansion with Unified OSS/BSS Platform

From provisioning to field operations, gaiia’s modern workflows and automation support Resound’s rapid expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--gaiia, an AI-driven OSS/BSS growth platform provider for internet service providers (ISPs), today announced that Resound Networks selected gaiia as its unified operations platform to support its accelerated expansion and subscriber growth in new markets across the U.S.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pampa, Texas, Resound operates across eight states with a distributed workforce, delivering fiber and fixed wireless services across thousands of square miles. As the company expands into new markets and onboards subscribers, gaiia enables Resound to streamline multi-state operations and easily support scalability.

Resound’s expansion, supported by the FCC’s RDOF auction, required deploying fiber and fixed wireless networks in parallel, onboarding thousands of subscribers, and rolling out self-service options under tight timelines. gaiia supported these needs with automation and orchestration tools designed for high-growth service providers.

“Our go-live went extremely well,” said Bryan Waldrip, COO & Cofounder of Resound Networks. “The process was smooth, and we already see benefits from the automation and streamlined workflows. Our team is really excited about the new system.”

Since going live, Resound has seen operational improvements. Automated provisioning through gaiia’s integrations has reduced manual work and improved activation accuracy. Inventory teams have clearer visibility into equipment across warehouses, towers, and field locations, while field operations teams are coordinating installs and service calls using gaiia’s tools.

“We’re proud to support Resound Networks as they scale across multiple states, said Marc Campagna CEO of gaiia. “Our platform gives ISPs the tools to automate workflows, streamline operations, and expand efficiently — helping their teams focus on delivering great service to subscribers.”

About gaiia

Gaiia is a modern OSS/BSS platform designed to replace legacy, gated systems with a flexible, AI-driven system of action. The platform supports billing, CRM, operations, and automation in a single solution, enabling CSPs to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and scale efficiently.

