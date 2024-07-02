Gadget Software Launches TopicLake Policy Alerts and API to Simplify Compliance in the Wake of Supreme Court Chevron Decision

Innovative AI Solutions by Gadget Software Address Regulatory Challenges and Enhance Intelligence for A New Era of Rulemaking





HACKENSACK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gadget Software, a leading company in AI technology, proudly announces the launch of TopicLake Policy Alerts and the TopicLake Policy Insights API.

TopicLake Policy Alerts: Simplifying Federal Regulation Tracking

TopicLake Policy Alerts is designed to revolutionize how organizations stay informed about federal regulations. This innovative product offers an affordable and efficient approach to keeping up with proposed and newly enacted rules published in the Federal Register. By leveraging advanced AI, TopicLake Policy Alerts scans for relevant rules, delivers timely alerts directly to users’ inboxes, and provides a personalized dashboard for managing updates.

Integrated seamlessly with TopicLake Policy Insights, this product enhances AI-generated topics, summaries, and annotations about regulations. Since its launch in mid-March, TopicLake Policy Insights has gained over 100,000 global users, demonstrating its reliability and effectiveness.

TopicLake Policy Insights API: Comprehensive Regulatory Intelligence

Gadget Software also introduces the TopicLake Policy Insights API. Updated daily, this powerful solution offers over four years of AI-generated regulatory topics, summaries, and annotations. Covering every federal agency, this API provides millions of insights, empowering organizations to navigate the complex regulatory landscape with ease.

“In light of the recent Supreme Court Chevron decision, TopicLake Policy Alerts and Policy Insights API are designed to make regulatory compliance easier and more efficient for organizations,” said Maxwell Riggsbee, Jr., Founder and Chief Product Officer of Gadget Software. “Our AI technology not only saves time and reduces costs but also ensures that users have the most accurate and up-to-date information available to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.”

For more information about TopicLake Policy Alerts and Policy Insights API, please visit www.topiclake.com.

About Gadget Software

Gadget Software develops multi-stage AI technology that analyzes, summarizes, and annotates unstructured data. Headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, the company is committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective AI solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Gadget Software continues to lead the way in AI-driven insights and regulatory intelligence.

