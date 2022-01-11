Gadget Guard Renews Its Vision to Create Healthy Relationships Between Tech and Humanity in 2022

Gadget Guard is the first wireless accessories company to focus on two-way protection—products that protect devices and the people who use them; Launches new branding to reflect the company’s mission and vision

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CellPhoneAccessories—Gadget Guard’s extensive lineup of wireless device accessories—and new products coming in 2022—protects both users and their devices with two-way protection. Gadget Guard’s wireless accessories reduce the harmful effects of mobile device use—such as radiation exposure—and provide industry-leading device protection. Gadget Guard goes beyond traditional wireless accessories with its vision to create a healthy relationship between tech and humanity.

The company has launched new branding to reflect the company’s commitment to this mission and vision with a new logo, website and mission statements. Gadget Guard also expects to release a number of products over the next few months that will enhance the health and protection of devices and the people who use them.

Gadget Guard is pursuing informed and balanced relationships with technology upheld by scientific research for a healthier mind, body and environment for every mobile device user, helping in the following areas:

Protecting consumers from the physical and mental health side effects of wireless technology.

Saving customers money. More than 50 million phone screens broke last year. Americans spent $3.4 billion replacing those screens.

Reducing landfill use by extending device lifetime and partnering with sustainable brands. About 6.9 million metric tons of e-waste are produced in a year.

“We develop each product to be the best in the market, using science-backed technologies that guard both humans from their devices and devices from their humans,” said Jason Ellis, CEO of Gadget Guard. “There’s no going back on tech dependence, but by creating and implementing innovative technology into our products, Gadget Guard minimizes the negative impacts of heavy usage. We’re excited to launch more products in 2022 that will expand our two-way protection and help create a healthy relationship between tech and humanity.”

In recent months, Gadget Guard has released alara cases to protect users from cell-phone radiation, partnered with eco-friendly Pela cases and created new Tech-Clean products, phone grips, camera protectors and AirTag holders.

Not all protection is the same. All of Gadget Guard’s products put people first, committing to make tech devices healthier for humanity. The company provides science-based solutions and rigorous lab testing, being awarded 17 unique patents on existing products.

