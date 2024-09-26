Gabriel Simkin Joins CV Advisors as Associate Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee Observer

New Appointment Builds on CV Advisors’ Strategic Initiatives to Provide Institutions and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Clients with a High-Touch Single-Family Office Service Platform at Scale





AVENTURA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CV Advisors LLC (“CV Advisors” or “the Firm”) is pleased to announce that Gabriel Simkin has joined the Firm as an Associate Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee Observer.

In this capacity, Mr. Simkin will leverage the Firm’s holistic, integrated single-family office model to develop bespoke investment strategies that help clients better achieve their financial goals.

Mr. Simkin brings significant experience in investment management and a proven track record of success to CV Advisors. Before joining the Firm, he served for nearly six years as the key investment professional at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, which for more than four decades has focused on strengthening Jewish life and advancing the unity, values and shared purpose of the Jewish people in Miami, Israel and around the world. Mr. Simkin spearheaded the day-to-day investments for the Federation’s endowed assets, and partnered with the Investment Committee to set policies, implement asset allocation, portfolio construction, and manager selection. During his time, through a combination of new donations and investment growth, assets under management grew from $300 million to nearly $500 million.

“I am excited to embark on this new opportunity with Elliot and the entire CV Advisors team,” said Mr. Simkin. “The Firm’s high-touch single-family office service model is differentiated amongst wealth management firms. I believe it uniquely positions CV Advisors as a strategic partner to institutions, single family offices and high-net-worth families looking for holistic solutions to meet their financial goals. It has been a privilege to work for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and I look forward to further serving the community in a different capacity.”

“We are pleased to welcome Gabriel to CV Advisors,” said Elliot Dornbusch, Founding Partner and CEO of CV Advisors. “With an extensive background in research and investing, he brings valuable expertise and a fresh perspective to our Firm. We are looking forward to leveraging his experience.”

The hiring of Mr. Simkin follows CV Advisors’ appointment of Ari Hadida as Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee Member from a Miami-based multi-family office. The Firm was recently recognized by Barron’s as one of the leading investment advisory firms in the country and #1 in Florida.

About CV Advisors

With more than $12 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), and $18 billion in Assets Under Advisement (AUA), a unique research-driven process and advanced proprietary technology, CV Advisors’ multidisciplinary team provides a highly customized single-family office approach to building and monitoring portfolios and supporting clients’ evolving financial needs. For more information, please visit www.cv-advisors.com.

Contacts

Mike Geller



mgeller@prosek.com