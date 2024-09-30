Gabb’s Music Team Hits a High Note with New Nashville Office and Employee Additions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KidSafeTechnology–In keeping with its current expansion, Gabb, the leading provider of safe technology for kids and teens, has announced the opening of its new office space for the Gabb Music team on Music Row at 1030 16th Ave S, Nashville, TN. The Gabb Music team houses editorial, marketing, and operations at this new location.





Gabb Music® is a music streaming service for kids and teens, without explicit lyrics or adult subject matter. The Gabb Music catalog includes all genres and eras from the major record companies.

Gabb’s expansion in Nashville supports its continued growth in providing the largest kid-safe music library that helps kids reap the benefits of technology without exposure to inappropriate content. As an organization, Gabb recently relocated its headquarters to an expanded facility in Lehi, Utah. Gabb was also recently acknowledged on the 43rd annual Inc. 5000 list as the 494th fastest growing private company based on 3-year revenue growth of 895% from 2020 to 2023.

As part of this growth, Gabb’s Head of Entertainment Services, Kerri Fox-Metoyer has made two key hires. Sidney Coury has been appointed as the new Digital Operations Coordinator, and earlier this year, Marco Vega joined the team as Music Coordinator.

Coury previously worked at Olivia Management and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Berklee College of Music. Vega has worked at Universal Music Publishing Group and Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in music business from Belmont University.

For more information about Gabb Music, visit https://gabb.com/gabb-music/ or view the press release about Gabb Music+.

About Gabb

Gabb® is safe tech for kids. Founded in 2018, Gabb is a rapidly growing tech company focused on keeping families Safely Connected™ by providing safephones, safewatches, apps, and software for kids and teens. Gabb’s flexible safe technology meets kids and teens where they are, allowing them to focus on their personal development and growth without the risks associated with social media and other harmful digital influences. Discover more at gabb.com.

