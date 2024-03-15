GaAs Labs Announces Sale of Mission Microwave Technologies

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GaAs Labs LLC (“GaAs Labs”) announces the sale of its portfolio company Mission Microwave Technologies LLC (“Mission” or the “Company”), a leading provider of GaN-based Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Upconverters (BUCs) to the satellite communications market, to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman Company (“JFLCO”).





The long-standing partnership between industry veterans John and Susan Ocampo of GaAs Labs and the Mission team saw the company grow significantly as it expanded its portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave products to support critical ground-based, airborne, maritime and space-based applications, for government and commercial customers. Utilizing its unique power combining technology and integrated systems design, Mission provides the industry’s most efficient, lightweight, and compact high-power systems.

“John and I are proud to have collaborated with the Mission team during the company’s extraordinary growth over the past five years. Mission’s commitment to its customers with innovative and differentiated product offerings has propelled its position as a market leader,” said Susan Ocampo, Manager and Co-Founder of GaAs Labs. “We are committed to Mission’s continued success as they embark on their next phase of growth.”

Francis Auricchio, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Mission, commented, “John Ocampo and GaAs Labs have been instrumental partners in helping Mission expand and evolve into a market leader. With the support of their deep technical expertise and operational experience, we have been able to accelerate our growth while advancing our products to serve the critical needs of our customer base. We thank GaAs Labs for their partnership as we continue to expand our market position under JFLCO’s sponsorship.”

Phillips Lytle provided legal counsel and KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to GaAs Labs and Mission.

