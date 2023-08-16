G2E Las Vegas Spotlights Global Casino Entertainment and Advancements from Konami Gaming

Leading Konami games and systems innovations featured in Las Vegas for the 2023 Global Gaming Expo









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#G2E2023–Konami Gaming, Inc. announced a prominent lineup of casino games and systems technology coming to the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas on October 10 – 12, 2023. More than 25,000 gaming industry executives and professionals will have the chance to explore top-ranked entertainment and trusted technology throughout the event at Konami Booth #1256. Never-before-seen slot series and hit releases will be showcased on the company’s award-winning DIMENSION cabinet line. A new machine form factor called DIMENSION 43×3™ will mark its official industry debut, backed by proven stacked-screen slot content. Games spanning historical horse racing (HHR) to online gaming are also arriving to G2E 2023, bringing more Konami original entertainment to broader markets. In addition, leading SYNKROS® casino systems technology including Konetic™ employee mobile app, SYNKROS Progressive Management™ (SPM), and a mix of web-based reporting tools will be displayed in customer demos throughout show hours.

“With the continued performance of our games entertainment and success of our latest SYNKROS advancements, Konami’s focus is serving casino venues across the globe with unique, results-driven products,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “We’re excited to deliver some of the industry’s most popular games and sought-after casino systems tools to the floor of G2E 2023, to support operators across diverse market sectors and jurisdictions worldwide.”

Konami is growing an expansive range of entertainment across its proven DIMENSION cabinet line with some of the industry’s most popular slot series, such as Dragon’s Law Fortune™—now ranked among the Top 25 Indexing Games – Core (Overall)1—and Stuffed Coins™—ranked in the Top 25 Indexing NEW Games – Core, Video Reel for five months running2. Top ranked games will be joined at G2E 2023 by new brand extensions, original concepts, and fresh iterations on proven popular mechanics. Konami representatives spanning iGaming, HHR, and VLT will also be present at G2E to share the latest player-favorite IP launching for availability across expanding sectors.

“Games that have demonstrated exceptional player demand—like All Aboard, Fortune Mint, Dragon’s Law Fortune, and Stuffed Coins—are the catalyst for Konami’s G2E 2023 debut games, which are positioned to deliver more winning experiences for players and operators,” said Jingoli. “Additionally, this year’s G2E marks the premiere of a never-before-screen slot machine with three, large-format displays and oversized button dash, designed for unforgettable player enjoyment.”

The 2023 G2E event also includes a wide array of tools, technology, and enhancements integrated into Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS casino management system. Named a Gold Winner in the MarCom Awards for outstanding digital media, Konami’s Konetic employee mobile app is highlighting unmatched new modules, including a mobile patron finder, game finder, and patron management tool—delivering real-time casino data to floor staff and administrators. SYNKROS is also showcasing a suite of available web-based reporting tools, to serve different casino teams with different reporting solutions, based on their needs. Another key showcase of G2E 2023 is SYNKROS Progressive Management (SPM), a system-delivered solution for floorwide jackpot progressives.

“As SYNKROS continues to be the casino management system of choice for leading gaming operators, we are delivering leading advancements and technology to new and existing SYNKROS properties and their guests—supporting today’s market with state-of-the-art products,” said Jingoli.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #1256 at The Venetian Expo on October 10 – 12, 2023 to explore these and more Konami releases. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

1 EILERS-FANTINI Central Game Performance Database – Data Through June ’23



2 EILERS-FANTINI Central Game Performance Database – Data Through June ’23

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

