G2 Grid® Reports Name ClearSale as Leader in Fraud Prevention for Fall 2021

Fraud protection organization moves into #1 spot for Usability, maintains top placement in other categories

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Global fraud protection leader ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been named as a leader in multiple categories in the G2 Grid® Fall 2021 Fraud Protection report. ClearSale was rated number one for both Fraud Protection and Fraud Detection, excelling in both satisfaction and market presence scores.

Scores for fraud protection products are assigned in the G2 Grid® reports based on positive customer reviews on their site combined with additional data sources like social media. The quarterly G2 Grid® reports are used by countless buyers when making software purchasing decisions.

ClearSale was named the top leader in the following G2 Grid® Fall 2021 reports:

Grid® Report for Fraud Protection Fall 2021

Grid® Report for Fraud Detection Fall 2021

Small-Business Grid® for Fraud Protection Fall 2021

The company was also named in the top 5 solutions in the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Fraud Protection. Additionally, ClearSale scored high on the index reports for both Prevention and Detection, receiving number one placement for Implementation (9.11/10), Relationship (9.52/10), Results (9.21/10), and Usability (9.28/10).

Among the verified reviews that helped ClearSale achieve its top rankings, Lori B. says of ClearSale that “Since using ClearSale, we have seen at least a 90% reduction in fraudulent sales. We are a high-end retailer and were constantly getting chargebacks and spending hours manually analyzing each sale as best we could, using only what we had learned about IP addresses, phone numbers, and odd email addresses from past fraud sales.”

“Coming right at the heels of our recent IPO, receiving these exceptional rankings across all of the G2 Grid® and Index reports is especially meaningful,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP at ClearSale. “It has been a challenging year for e-commerce businesses, and ClearSale has worked tirelessly to provide the most cutting-edge technology paired with an agile and dynamic system that integrates AI and machine learning with human intelligence for an unparalleled product. Seeing the result of our team’s hard work and dedication to innovation through these reviews is truly inspiring.”

To find out more about customers protecting their businesses with ClearSale, visit our customer success stories.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to E-Commerce.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

