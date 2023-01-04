G2 Continues to Recognize 6sense as a Leader in Its Winter 2023 Grid Reports

6sense Revenue AI™ platform receives 65 Leader badges including a top-10 ranking for Enterprise Sales Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, has announced that its products received 105 G2 badges in the Winter 2023 Grid® Reports. 6sense Revenue AI™ received 65 Leader badges and was named a Leader across 11 categories for the fifth consecutive reporting period.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of 6sense being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms for 2022 for the second consecutive time. Additional 6sense products earned a total of 40 G2 badges, including 8 Leader and 13 High Performer awards. 6sense® Conversational Email​, which increases pipeline conversions, received High Performer rankings in two categories. Slintel, a 6sense company, was ranked as either a Leader or High Performer in six categories.

“Our unwavering dedication to delivering predictability in revenue generation reflects our commitment to our customer’s growth, and ensuring their success in the future,” said Sanjay Kini, 6sense’s Chief Customer Officer. “Our consistent leader presence on these grids every quarter shows how committed we are to helping our customers align their sales and marketing strategies by providing them with a top-notch customer success team resulting in more revenue and higher conversion rates.”

The G2 Winter Grid Reports are calculated based on customer satisfaction and market presence within a product category. 6sense customers continue to validate the value of 6sense Revenue AI™ to capture anonymous buying signals, target the right accounts at precisely the right time, and boost revenue performance with recommendations for the channels and messages most likely to convert.

Here are some notable customer reviews that have been verified on the G2 platform:

“6sense is an essential part of my tech stack” – “6sense helps us with everything from marketing to sales to customer success. It helps us discover prospects who are in-market, retain our book of business, and also prioritize outreach based on intent signals.”

“Actionable Account Insights that Help Increase Personalization & Move Deals Through the Pipe” – “I love being able to target accounts in their buying stage and loop in the sales team so we are all on the same page. It really helps bring our efforts together so we are aligned on the right accounts”

“The Business Insights You Didn’t Know You Were Missing” – “The user interface for the sales intelligence application makes it easy for the sales teams to consume and quickly put those insights into action. I have a finite amount of time and attention for our sales teams and it allows them to understand quickly.”

6sense was listed as a Leader in 11 G2 Winter 2022 Grid categories:

Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Analytics Software

Account-Based Orchestration Platform

Account Data Management Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Market Intelligence Software

Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Marketing Analytics Software

Sales Intelligence Software

Slintel, a 6sense company, was listed as a Leader or High Performer in six Winter 2022 Grid categories:

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Sales Intelligence Software

Lead Capture

Competitive Intelligence

6sense Conversational Email, formerly known as Saleswhale, was listed as a High Performer in two Winter 2022 Grid categories:

Conversational Marketing

AI Sales Assistant

G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review platform. Within each category, products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence and placed into one of four categories on the G2 Grid. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

