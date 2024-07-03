G2 Announces parcelLab as global Leader across 3 categories in Summer 2024 Report

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2, the industry leading software marketplace, trusted by over 90 million users, has named parcelLab as global Leader across three categories, with five badges within – Returns Management, Package Tracking and Shipping – in its Summer 2024 Report, and an additional badge of ‘Users Love Us’, showcasing the company’s focus on its customer relationships. This achievement underpins parcelLab’s drive to continually innovate and tread a new path in SaaS, empowering brands to foster loyalty and memorable customer experiences.





parcelLab’s platform revolutionizes post-purchase communications in e-commerce, enhancing the customer journey while addressing complex supply chain demands. By creating, testing, and refining distinct messages for different brands, products, and customer segments, parcelLab ensures a personalized experience that boosts customer satisfaction and sales. Its platform predicts delivery delays, provides critical updates, and offers flexible responses to supply uncertainties, keeping customers informed and reducing “Where is my order or return” (WISMO and WISMR) inquiries by 42% on average. Additionally, tailored updates and educational content further decrease support calls. The AI-powered platform integrates seamlessly with e-commerce platforms, efficiently managing customer inquiries and delivery exceptions, leading to a 20% reduction in support tickets and an average 17% improvement in Net Promoter Scores.

According to the most recent report by G2 on Buying Behavior, 81% of 1700 global software buyers noted AI as an imperative component in their purchasing decision. parcelLab CEO and co-founder Tobias Buxhoidt echoes the importance of actionable insights in product offerings, noting: “parcelLab is committed to helping brands leverage data and AI to drive profit, scalability and most importantly, customer satisfaction with personalized and timely communications across the post-purchase journey. Our global Leaders status, as reviewed by users, highlights our drive and dedication to support brands and empower their teams to be ready to meet customer demands with transparency from the warehouse to delivery. We want our users to always have the strategic advantage”.

Across all categories parcelLab held or exceeded its position with:

A move of twenty-two places in the Shipping category

category A move of five places in the Returns Management category

category And, maintaining its position as Leaders within the Package Tracking category

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico’s, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

