FXCM September Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of September in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/stock-baskets/)

Rising inflation and the Fed’s aggressive series of interest rate hikes made September one of the most volatile months for stock markets since the pandemic. Tesla remained the most traded stock, followed by Pinduoduo, a Chinese ecommerce platform, which rejoined the top three alongside Apple. Chinese EV companies have been consistently among the top traded stocks this year including Nio and Xpeng which ranked fifth and sixth in September. Meituan, another Chinese ecommerce giant caught traders’ attention again and joined the top ten, just below Amazon and Boeing.

Stock baskets saw a similar trend in September. FAANG continues to lead the way , followed by Biotech, which surged back and joined the top three along with China Tech. On the back of a relatively stable month for cryptocurrencies, firms interest waned slightly in the Crypto Stock Basket which dropped out of the top three for the first time since April.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 – Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ↑5 Pinduoduo Inc PDD.us 3 ↓1 Apple AAPL.us 4 ↑1 Bilibili BILI.us 5 ↓2 Nio Inc NIO.us 6 – Xpeng Inc (US) XPEV.us 7 ↓3 Alibaba (US) BABA.us 8 ↑3 Boeing Co. BA.us 9 ↑5 Amazon.com AMZN.us 10 ↑30 Meituan MEIT.hk

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 – Big US Tech FAANG 2 ↑5 Biotech BIOTECH 3 ↑2 China Tech CHN.TECH 4 ↓2 Crypto Stocks Cryptostock 5 ↑1 Big China Tech ATMX 6 ↓3 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 7 ↓3 Work From Home WFH 8 ↑2 Airlines AIRLINES 9 – Esports & Gaming ESPORTS 10 ↓2 Cannabis CANNABIS

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

