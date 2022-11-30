FXCM October Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

AMSTERDAM & BERLIN & LONDON & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of October in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/trading-baskets/stocks/)

October may be infamous for historic market crashes, but this year it was characterised by mostly solid earnings for the third quarter. The market has rallied in hope that the Federal Reserve may finally take a break from its series of aggressive rate hikes. As a result of strong tech earnings and market movements, both US and HK tech stocks climbed into the top 10 – Tencent, Netflix, Google, Meta and Alibaba. There was no change at the top however, where Tesla and Apple remained the most traded shares.

Stock baskets saw a similar trend. FXCM’s technology themed baskets dominated the top 10 with FAANG remaining at the top, followed by CHN.TECH and CHN.ECOMM, which surged back and joined the top three. US.BANKS is the only new comer into the top ten, at eighth spot. There were no significant changes at the bottom, where AIRLINES and CANNABIS complete the top ten.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 – Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ↑1 Apple AAPL.us 3 ↑8 Tencent TENC.hk 4 ↑7 Netflix NFLX.us 5 ↑4 Amazon.com AMZN.us 6 ↑6 Alibaba (HK) BABA.hk 7 ↑6 Google GOOG.us 8 ↑3 META Platforms META.us 9 ↑5 DADA Nexus DADA.us 10 ↓4 Xpeng XPEV.us

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 – Big US Tech FAANG 2 ↑1 China Tech CHN.TECH 3 ↑3 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 4 ↓2 Biotech BIOTECH 5 ↑2 Work From Home WFH 6 ↓1 Big China Tech ATMX 7 ↓3 Crypto Stocks Cryptostock 8 ↑4 US Banks US.BANKS 9 ↓1 Airlines AIRLINES 10 – Cannabis CANNABIS

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

