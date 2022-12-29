<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FXCM November Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of November in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/trading-baskets/stocks/)

November is traditionally a month of increased consumer spending, with the holiday season around the corner. There were no major shifts in the stocks traded however, as the usual suspects occupy the top three spots – Tesla, Apple and Google. Hong Kong listed stocks suffered decline, with only Tencent and Alibaba remaining in the top 10. NVIDIA and AMD’s popularity increased last month with the two tech hardware manufacturers making it into the top 10.

No significant changes in the stock baskets, as US and China Tech baskets lead the way, as they did in October. The Cannabis and US Banks have had a spike in interest, climbing up from the bottom towards mid-table. Work from Home and Crypto Stocks have been less popular, falling three spots.

Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Company

Symbol

1

Tesla Inc

TSLA.us

2

Apple

AAPL.us

3

↑4

Google

GOOG.us

4

↑4

META Platforms

META.us

5

Amazon.com

AMZN.us

6

↓2

Netflix

NFLX.us

7

↓4

Tencent

TENC.hk

8

↑9

AMD

AMD.us

9

↓3

Alibaba (HK)

BABA.hk

10

↑4

NVIDIA

NVDA.us

Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Sector

Symbol

1

Big US Tech

FAANG

2

China Tech

CHN.TECH

3

↑1

Biotech

BIOTECH

4

↑2

Big China Tech

ATMX

5

↓2

China Ecommerce

CHN.ECOMM

6

↑2

US Banks

US.BANKS

7

↑3

Cannabis

CANNABIS

8

↓3

Work From Home

WFH

9

Airlines

AIRLINES

10

↓3

Crypto Stocks

Cryptostock

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which include, but are not limited to: spreads, charging commissions at the open and close of a trade, and adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

ENDS

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

77% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. By trading, you could sustain a total loss of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

Contacts

Media contact:
Chatsworth Communications

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com

