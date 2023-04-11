<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire FV Bank Names Frank J. Serra as Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire

FV Bank Names Frank J. Serra as Chief Financial Officer

di Business Wire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services, has appointed Frank J. Serra as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Serra is a seasoned financial executive with over 26 years of experience and brings his considerable experience in asset management, regulatory compliance, and financial performance management to FV Bank. As CFO, Serra joins the FV Bank executive team and oversees the financial operations of the bank, including reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning.

“I’m very pleased to have Frank join FV Bank as our new CFO,” said FV Bank CEO Miles Paschini. “Frank’s leadership and exceptional experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand our banking services and explore exciting new opportunities within the traditional finance and digital asset sectors. With his extensive expertise in asset management and financial leadership, we are confident in his ability to lead the financial operations of FV Bank and support our ambitious growth plans.”

Serra has previously held numerous strategic leadership positions such as CEO, COO, and Director of Operations, and most recently served as CEO of Santander Asset Management LLC, where he was responsible for the administration of $4.5 billion in Assets Under Management. He also served as Senior Vice President and Director of the Trust Division at Banco Santander Puerto Rico leading bank trust operations, corporate trust and custody services, and risk management. Prior to that he served as Assistant Vice President and Assistant Manager of the Trust Division at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

“I’m excited to join FV Bank at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory,” said Frank J. Serra. “I look forward to working with Miles and the entire team to build on the bank’s solid financial foundation and deliver strong results for our customers and shareholders. FV Bank has a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on its unique market position and I’m eager to contribute to the bank’s continued success.”

About FV Bank

FV Bank is a global digital bank and digital asset custodian regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), Puerto Rico, USA. FV Bank seamlessly integrates banking and payments with digital asset custody services in a regulated and compliant infrastructure. With products ranging from depository accounts and payment services to digital asset custody and VISA card issuance, FV Bank supports the unique requirements of corporates, institutions, family offices and their respective clients through online banking and integrated API solutions.

Connect with FV Bank on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Media:

David Lewis

The Top Floor Public Relations

david@thetopflooragency.com

Articoli correlati

Spok to Demonstrate Top-Rated Secure Healthcare Communication and Collaboration Platform at HIMSS23

Business Wire Business Wire -
Experts will highlight Spok Care Connect® and Spok Voice Connect™ in meeting place #MP2586ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spok, Inc., a wholly...
Continua a leggere

New Tangoe Report Finds Cloud Costs and Complexity Undercutting Vital Benefits

Business Wire Business Wire -
Security, Shadow IT, and Cloud Waste Among Top Challenges Managing Multi-Cloud EnvironmentsINDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The complexity of multi-cloud infrastructure and software...
Continua a leggere

Tyler Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #TylerTech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its first quarter 2023 results during a conference call...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Spok to Demonstrate Top-Rated Secure Healthcare Communication and Collaboration Platform at HIMSS23

Business Wire