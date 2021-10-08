Fuze Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Work-Life Balance

Leader in cloud communications recognized by Comparably for employee work-life balance

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it was honored with the Best Company Work-Life Balance award from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding.

“For organizations across industries, this past year of remote and hybrid work has exposed many challenges in maintaining work-life balance, especially with longer hours in front of a computer and less separation between home and work,” said Brian Day, CEO, Fuze. “At Fuze, we’ve always and will continue to give employees the tools and flexibility they need to establish this balance because we know this leads to significant productivity gains. I’m proud to see Fuze recognized in this area, especially during such a challenging year.”

According to Fuze’s recent global study, only 66% of workers ensure they take a break each day, and a quarter are working longer hours since transitioning to remote work. Fuze has embraced a true, flexible culture that enables employees to set their own schedules and supports them both personally and professionally to avoid burnout and increase productivity. Fuze leadership continues to encourage employees to separate work and home life by empowering team members to do their best work by building in screenless time and setting boundaries in their day so they don’t feel the need to be constantly available.

“Our studies show that having work-life balance is the No. 1 priority for workers today,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Our Best Work-Life Balance list highlights companies like Fuze who are leading the way in providing a healthy work-life flexibility for their employees, especially as organizations transition to long-term hybrid work models.”

To qualify for this award, companies must meet a minimum threshold of anonymous employee public ratings on their company’s Comparably.com page within a 12-month period (September 2020 through September 2021). Winners are determined based solely on the sentiment ratings of top leaders.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

