Fuze Named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration report. According to the report, the Fuze platform “continued to push the envelope on ease of use” for large enterprises; the recent expansion of offerings, “position [Fuze] well for the growing demand of an integrated UC&C Suite.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in the UC&C report for the fifth year in a row. At Fuze, our focus is on developing powerful global communications and collaboration offerings that meet the needs of our customers and partners,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “Over the past year, Fuze users were faced with unprecedented challenges and we’re proud to have helped them adapt to the needs of today’s mobile workforce.”

In 2021, Fuze continues to empower the enterprise with a seamless, mobile-first user experience, enabling communication and collaboration anytime, anywhere across voice, video, and messaging in desktop, mobile, and room environments. Fuze recently announced the availability of Fuze Contact Center as a standalone solution for enterprises that require a contact center for high-level customer experiences. With this standalone offering, enterprises continue to receive Fuze’s exceptional user experience and access to Fuze’s global calling network, but with cost-effective options and a faster deployment time, giving enterprises enhanced mobility and accessibility to a core Fuze platform.

The Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts the market and measures vendors on their ability to deliver across voice, video conferencing, collaboration, and mobile collaboration/messaging. Aragon Research completed a rigorous analysis of each vendor using three dimensions — strategy, performance, and reach — to evaluate 15 major providers and segment them into four sectors. To be named a “Leader,” companies must demonstrate comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

