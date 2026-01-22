FuturMaster Becomes Sunstice to Redefine Supply Chain Planning for Companies Competing in a World of Uncertainty and Disruption

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RGM--After more than 30 years as FuturMaster, supporting over 650 organizations worldwide, the supply chain planning (SCP) and revenue growth management (RGM) software vendor becomes Sunstice.

With this evolution, Sunstice introduces Structured Agility™, a new operating framework for SCP and RGM, designed to help organizations adapt and perform amid permanent uncertainty.

Supply Chain Planning Must Evolve in a World of Permanent Disruption

Volatility is no longer episodic. It has become systemic.

Geopolitical instability, climate events, demand fragmentation, and margin pressure are reshaping supply chains at speed. Traditional planning models are reaching their limits. Sequential cycles, predefined horizons, and periodic replanning can no longer keep pace with how quickly disruptions now propagate across global networks.

Planning is no longer a support function.

It has become a core driver of business performance.

Why Sunstice and Structured Agility™

The rebrand from FuturMaster to Sunstice reflects this shift.

The name Sunstice combines sun and solstice to evoke a point of balance: clarity and motion, structure and adaptability, stability and evolution. It expresses a simple conviction. Performance does not come from choosing between structure and agility, but from deliberately embedding both.

This is Structured Agility™, Sunstice’s new operating framework. It is designed to adapt and perform amid permanent uncertainty. It provides organizations with a planning foundation built not for optimization in stable conditions, but for continuous disruption.

Structured Agility™ spans supply chain planning and revenue growth management through five core capabilities:

Foresight to anticipate change using scalable forecasting and early signals

to anticipate change using scalable forecasting and early signals Disruption preparation to test scenarios and trade-offs before reality forces decisions

to test scenarios and trade-offs before reality forces decisions Strategic flexibility to evolve networks, strategies, and operating models over time

to evolve networks, strategies, and operating models over time Crisis response to act quickly while maintaining control when disruption hits

to act quickly while maintaining control when disruption hits Growth and profitability orchestration to steer margin, service, and revenue under volatility

Together, these capabilities allow organizations to adapt continuously, without losing alignment or discipline.

The Sunstice Platform

Sunstice delivers Structured Agility™ through an end-to-end platform that orchestrates demand and supply planning, S&OP / IBP, production scheduling, and revenue growth management, including pricing, promotions, and portfolio decisions.

It combines advanced optimization, automation, applied AI, scenario modeling, and network-based technologies. This enables deliberate, value-driven trade-offs as conditions evolve.

Beyond technology, Sunstice emphasizes adoption and durability. The company works in close partnership with its customers, prioritizing co-design, predictable delivery, and secure integration.

Built on Experience. Designed to Last.

With more than 30 years of expertise in supply chain planning and trade promotions optimization, Sunstice supports over 650 companies worldwide, with 70% in partnerships lasting more than 10 years.

This brand evolution reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to client success. It clarifies who Sunstice has become and reflects its expanded scope, particularly following the 2025 PlaniSense Scheduling solution acquisition. It also underscores how Sunstice helps organizations perform in a world that no longer stands still.

“Disruptions are now instantly systemic. The transformation of FuturMaster into Sunstice reflects how our clients’ reality has changed. Planning itself must evolve to remain relevant. Performance can no longer rely on static planning models. With Sunstice Structured Agility®, we are defining a planning foundation designed for continuous performance under permanent uncertainty.”

Yacine Zeroual, Chief Executive Officer, Sunstice

“Sunstice is not just a new name. It’s a clearer expression of who we are and how we help our clients perform. We wanted a brand that reflects balance in motion: structure without rigidity, agility without chaos. Sunstice captures the point of clarity leaders need to make confident decisions in a world in constant motion.”

Nairi Kurdoghlian, Chief Marketing Officer, Sunstice

About Sunstice

Sunstice is a global provider of supply chain planning (SCP) and revenue growth management (RGM) software, formerly known as FuturMaster. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on helping organizations plan, decide, and perform in complex and volatile environments.

Built for a world of permanent uncertainty, Sunstice delivers Structured Agility™, a new operating framework for SCP and RGM designed to adapt and perform amid continuous disruption. Delivered through the Sunstice platform, this framework provides organizations with a planning foundation that helps them absorb disruption, anticipate change, and enable deliberate, value-driven trade-offs across demand planning, supply planning, production scheduling, and revenue decisions.

Sunstice supports more than 650 companies worldwide, with 70 percent of its customers in partnerships lasting more than 10 years. Recognized for customer satisfaction, the company is rated 4.8 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. Headquartered in Paris, Sunstice operates globally, serving organizations across industries and geographies with planning foundations designed to evolve over time.

