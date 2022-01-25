Future Technologies and Megh Computing Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Video Analytics With Real-Time Performance for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Beyond

AI-based computer vision solutions from this trusted partnership will provide a cross-platform and customizable enterprise-class solution for service providers & system integrators

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComputerVision–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies) and Megh Computing have partnered to bring industry-leading Open Analytics computer vision solutions to industrial, government, service provider, and other markets.

Future Technologies is an international end to end solution provider of innovative Connectivity, Compute (Cloud, Edge, Hybrid, MEC), Automation, and advanced Use Case Solutions. Support and expertise are the foundation of success at Future Technologies: in addition to equipment and software solutions, the company offers a wide range of managed services and turnkey solutions.

VAS Suite from Megh Computing is the latest example of value-added applications provided by Future Technologies that enable Smart Building, Smart City, Smart Factory, and Smart Office initiatives. The intelligent video analytics software is customizable and cross-platform, with real-time performance in demanding environments. Future Technologies can now deploy AI deep learning video analytics for a wide set of use cases (including situational awareness, people counting, custom analytics, & more), with unparalleled flexibility in hardware options and system architecture.

“Future Technologies is excited to advance our relationship with Megh Computing to be strategic in nature and address our broader customer base with their advanced Video Analytics solution. Over the past year of commercial deployments, we have enjoyed Megh’s ability to grow with our customer engagements and solve for our clients’ specific problems in an agile and affordable way to address their needs,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. “Megh’s ability to be flexible in terms of utilizing multiple types of video feeds and connectivity while overcoming different deployment scenarios has truly helped our company be more dynamic in solving our clients operational problems and providing unseen insight via Megh’s platform solution.”

“Megh’s web-based VAS Suite, with Concierge Support, makes it easy to generate actionable insights from video analytics that extends the capabilities of our partners’ solutions while reducing total cost of ownership,” said Prabhat K Gupta, CEO of Megh Computing.

For more information about VAS Suite intelligent video analytics, visit:



Computer Vision – Video Analytics — Future Technologies Venture, LLC (futuretechllc.com)

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

About Megh Computing

Megh Computing is focused on providing a real-time, AI-based Video Analytics Solution deployed on any platform from edge-to-cloud. Megh’s solution automates the use of video as a signal for real-time actionable insights targeting smart building and smart factories creating business value for enterprise customers. We are based in Hillsboro, OR USA with development offices in Bangalore, India. For more information visit www.megh.com or follow Megh on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Madelynn Maurer



E: mmaurer@futuretechllc.com

P: 908.489.7320