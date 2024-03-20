Future Tech Enterprise Inc. Awarded by Northrop Grumman for Supplier Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has recognized Future Tech Enterprise Inc. during the company’s Supplier Excellence Awards.





“Future Tech has helped to advance national security solutions and achieve mission success,” said Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President, Global Operations Northrop Grumman. “Northrop Grumman’s supplier partners connect and protect the warfighter, defining what is possible in the battlespace because of our shared commitment to the highest industry standards across the defense industrial base.”

Recognized for Performance Excellence Future Tech was instrumental in aiding Northrop Grumman with manufacturing and distribution goals as the industry works to support Department of Defense customers and other commercial entities.

“As CEO of Future Tech, I take immense pride in our enduring partnership with Northrop Grumman spanning 27 years. Being honored by Northrop Grumman for the second consecutive year underscores the unwavering commitment of our Future Tech team to ensure customer success. Our ability to forge strong bonds with our clients is one of our greatest assets, rooted in our dedication to comprehending their unique business objectives and helping them achieve their mission.” Bob Venero, CEO Future Tech

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect and protect the world and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

About Future Tech

Future Tech is an award-winning, global IT solutions provider with capabilities in 150 countries. We help Federal Systems Integrators and commercial entities to maximize their full range of IT investments, deliver solutions for hardware/software procurement, configuration and imaging, hybrid cloud, cyber security, AI Innovation, and full data center solutions including modular data centers. Future Tech has earned the AS9100D aerospace standard and the ISO9001 international quality standard. Future Tech was awarded Northrop Grumman Supplier Excellence Award in 2023 and 2024. To learn more, visit FTEI.com.

