FusionTek to Enhance Managed Service Offerings with Acquisition of U.S. Resources, Inc.

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FusionTek, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), has acquired US Resources, a Washington DC-based MSP. This acquisition expands FusionTek's footprint in the DC Metro Area and enhances its ability to serve clients in the region.

FusionTek is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that specializes in outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and other IT needs. By adding US Resources to the team, FusionTek can expand its client base in Washington DC while providing the same high-quality service that US Resources' clients expect. In addition, clients will now have access to FusionTek's in-house engineering capabilities, cybersecurity offerings and incident response needs.

Brian Miller, CEO of FusionTek, stated, "US Resources' similar business philosophies and company culture make them a perfect fit as our regional platform. Their product and service sophistication, client-first mentality, and team of talented engineers will allow FusionTek to grow in DC and expand into other markets with their strong team."

Victor Kellan, President of US Resources, added, "With over three decades of providing strategic IT solutions to Washington DC businesses, our team is excited to accelerate our growth and become a premier managed services provider in the DC Metro area. Our mission aligns seamlessly with FusionTek's commitment to delivering the best technology outcomes for customers. With their partnership, we look forward to elevating our technology capabilities to meet the rapidly emerging IT complexity that our clients face."

This acquisition is part of FusionTek's ongoing commitment to growth and innovation. The firm completed two other M&A deals in the last two years, including the acquisition of dpe Systems in August 2024, which expanded support, product, and cybersecurity offerings in the greater Seattle area.

About FusionTek: FusionTek has been a trusted IT partner for businesses in the greater Seattle area, delivering innovative technology solutions and unmatched IT support. With its headquarters in Kirkland, WA, FusionTek has steadily grown its presence and now boasts offices in Federal Way (serving the greater Tacoma area), Washington DC (serving the DC metro area), and Tampa (serving the greater Tampa area.) Beyond their office locations, FusionTek also remotely supports a number of clients nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, FusionTek helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and achieve their business goals. The firm is a managed services provider (MSP,) managed security services provider (MSSP,) and leader in incident response (IR.)

