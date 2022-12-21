Fusion Risk Management Appoints Edna Conway to Board of Directors

Renowned security expert will leverage her extensive expertise to support Fusion’s continued growth

CHICAGO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced the appointment of Edna Conway to its Board of Directors. A respected thought leader and security expert, Conway will leverage her extensive experience across operational resilience, cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management to support Fusion’s growth plans and help the company meet evolving client and market demand for robust operational resilience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Edna to Fusion’s Board of Directors and are excited at the role she will play as we enable our global clients to deliver on their brand promises and ensure operational resilience through any business disruption,” said Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion. “Edna’s vast market knowledge and lauded leadership make her an invaluable resource to us as we continuously deliver the innovative operational resilience solutions our clients require in this period of unprecedented global events.”

Conway brings decades of technical executive leadership to Fusion. She currently serves as Vice President, Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft’s Cloud Infrastructure, where she is responsible for the security, resiliency, and governance of the cloud infrastructure upon which Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business operates. Prior to Microsoft, Conway served as Cisco’s Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain, driving a comprehensive security architecture across Cisco’s third-party ecosystem. Earlier in her career, Conway was a partner in an international private legal practice and served as Assistant Attorney General for the State of New Hampshire.

Conway has also provided testimony and guidance to the U.S. Presidential Commissions and NATO on critical security issues. She was also appointed to the Executive Committee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Task Force on ICT (information and communication technology) supply chain risk management.

“Fusion has earned a well-deserved reputation for its best-in-class software and unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve operational resilience,” said Conway. “As the risk and compliance landscape continues to evolve, Fusion is well positioned to meet the critical needs of the market and accelerate its global growth. I am excited to join Fusion’s Board of Directors and work with their talented team as we strive to build a more resilient future.”

Conway was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in Fusion Risk Management. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

