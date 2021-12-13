FunPlus Welcomes Alba Rodríguez Embid as Barcelona-Based Head of Growth

Rodríguez Embid to Lead Brand Growth, User Acquisition, and Promotional Campaigns in Western Markets

ZURICH & BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, announced today that Alba Rodríguez Embid has been appointed as Head of Growth, based in the Barcelona publishing office.





Rodríguez Embid will focus heavily on growing the brand of FunPlus’ existing and upcoming games and products and formulating and executing user acquisition strategies for Western markets. She will also develop and oversee promotional campaigns that highlight the unique aspects of FunPlus’ catalog, including an increasingly diverse range of pop culture and IP integrations across titles like State of Survival and King of Avalon.

Bringing more than a decade of experience in online marketing, with an expertise in mobile, Rodríguez Embid will elevate FunPlus’ efforts to reach new audiences in 2022 and beyond. Throughout her six years in leadership roles in user acquisition/retention and performance marketing at Socialpoint, Rodríguez Embid facilitated the successful worldwide launches of numerous games including Dragon City and Monster Legends. She has broadened her marketing experience in recent years, joining Barcelona-based teams at fashion social network 21 Buttons and creative learning platform Domestika.

“We’re so pleased to add such a talented and accomplished leader as Alba,” noted Enric Cabestany, General Manager US & Europe FunPlus. “As we continue to evolve the FunPlus portfolio and our fan-favorite experiences, we’ll count on her, and other new hires at our Barcelona studio, to take us into the next era of mobile gaming.”

FunPlus, which is headquartered in Switzerland, has grown its European presence steadily over the past three years, with the opening of its publishing office in Barcelona as well as studios in Stockholm and Moscow.

FunPlus continues to recruit in Barcelona and elsewhere: open positions can be found here.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences.

FunPlus is the founder of FPX（FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions.

