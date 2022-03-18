Home Business Wire FunPlus Appoints Josh Burns as Sr Director, Business Development for the North...
FunPlus Appoints Josh Burns as Sr Director, Business Development for the North American Market

Experienced mobile gaming leader will drive FunPlus’ partnerships, with a focus on North America

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, today announced that it has recruited mobile gaming expert Josh Burns as its Sr Director, Business Development for North America. Thanks to his extensive industry experience, Josh will support the FunPlus brand in helping drive revenue and distribution growth through key partnerships, including platform and IP partnerships.

Josh’s experience and knowledge of the North American market will be invaluable to us and open the doors to many upcoming opportunities and collaborations where we can develop the FunPlus brand and products of the future,” said Bob Slinn, Vice President of Business Development, FunPlus. “FunPlus’ ambition is to continue to work with the top companies in the mobile and gaming industry in North America, giving us precedence in California and other locations close to the HQ of key platform and IP partners. We’re delighted to have Josh spearheading that work at the company.”

Prior to joining FunPlus, Burns was the founder of DigitalDevConnect, partnering with leading companies in the mobile and gaming space around the world including Zynga, Ludia, Viber, Chukong Technologies and countless others to help grow their partnerships and other key business areas. Burns also served as co-founder of the US office and product management team at 6waves, where he managed and launched over 100+ apps from top developers such as Kabam, Nexon & Atari and games based on top IPs from Disney, Dungeons & Dragons, Starz and the BBC. As well, he worked at Electronic Arts in EA’s Pogo.com division, focusing on product management, customer insights, analytics and new platform strategy.

For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.FunPlus.com.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States. As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences. FunPlus is the founder of FPX (FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions. Visit www.funplus.com to find out more.

42West/BHI

Jamie King

jamie_king@bhimpact.com

