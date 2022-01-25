Home Business Wire Funnel Leasing Accelerates Business Growth, Selected by Camden Property Trust: 16th Largest...
Business Wire

Funnel Leasing Accelerates Business Growth, Selected by Camden Property Trust: 16th Largest Apartment Owner in the Country for Renter-Centric Leasing Tools

di Business Wire

Multifamily Leader Camden Signs with Funnel to Revolutionize Leasing Across Its Portfolio of more than 58,000 Units

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Funnel Leasing, the only renter-centric leasing platform, today announced the addition of Camden Property Trust, an NMHC Top 20 Owner, to its growing client base. In addition to deploying Funnel’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, Camden served as Funnel’s development partner for “Amplify”, a sophisticated AI-powered virtual leasing agent. Camden’s decision came after years of innovation in the area of centralized leasing. Camden was one of the first firms in multifamily to run an in-house centralized leasing team, and sought additional opportunities to gain operational efficiencies with technology, i.e. the ability to cross-sell.

“We could not be more honored to have been selected as Camden’s CRM and AI partner. Camden’s culture perfectly aligns with what Funnel wants to be,” said Tyler Christiansen, Funnel CEO. “Camden is universally admired as a leader in multifamily, both for their renter-centric culture, as evidenced by their pandemic response to financially support residents, and their quest for innovation, such as their pioneering endeavors in pricing, call centers and smart access. Our philosophy of putting the renter at the center of everything we do is profoundly aligned with that culture. Funnel had an outstanding 2021: we attracted 44 new clients and were awarded a PropTech Breakthrough Award in the Agent CRM Solution Category. With Camden’s deployment, five of NMHC’s Top 20 Owners now trust Funnel for their leasing needs and CRM solution. We are thrilled with the industry’s response to our solutions.”

Camden Property Trust, a veteran in the multifamily industry, operates approximately 171 properties with 58,300 units. They believe that renters deserve an intuitive, streamlined and personalized apartment renting experience, which is why they are rolling Funnel’s entire suite of products out across their property portfolio to create efficient leasing through automation and centralization.

“While the multifamily industry is rapidly changing, Camden is committed to providing an outstanding customer experience and staying true to our ‘Why’ – to improve the lives of our employees, customers and shareholders one experience at a time,” said Kristy Simonette, SVP of Strategic Services & Chief Information Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with Funnel. They built a streamlined renter experience that makes renters feel at home from the first click, all while eliminating repetitive tasks for our leasing team. Win-win.”

The marketing, communications and leasing platform streamline every stage of the rental lifecycle, creating efficiencies for property teams and improving the process through automation and added conveniences for renters. The software differentiates itself from legacy vendors through its “renter-centric” approach that places a renter — not a property — at the center of every interaction. In addition to better serving renters, this approach also establishes greater efficiencies for leasing teams of multi-building portfolios, who tap into Funnel’s technology to improve operations across dozens of different properties through centralizing their operations and reducing marketing and operational costs by staffing intelligently.

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel’s renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks — driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create tomorrow’s rental experience at funnelleasing.com.

Contacts

Funnel Leasing
Alex Howe, Vice President of Marketing

Alex.howe@funnelleasing.com

Articoli correlati

Digital River Announces Drop-in Checkout, a Turnkey Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Digital River’s new Drop-in Checkout reduces the upfront costs and manual work for brands looking to go live quickly...
Continua a leggere

Future Technologies and Megh Computing Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Video Analytics With Real-Time Performance for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Beyond

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-based computer vision solutions from this trusted partnership will provide a cross-platform and customizable enterprise-class solution for service providers...
Continua a leggere

Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the leading information management company, today announced the tax treatment for all 2021...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Digital River Announces Drop-in Checkout, a Turnkey Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce Growth

Business Wire