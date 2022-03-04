Funko to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bank of America 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 9th

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) (“Funko” or “the Company”), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced the following presentations for the investment community.

Bank of America 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference



Wednesday, March 9th at 1:50 p.m. ET



Andrew Perlmutter, CEO



Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO

D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference



Thursday, March 10th at 10:15 a.m. ET



Andrew Perlmutter, CEO



Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Funko investor website at investor.funko.com.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

