Fundraise Up Welcomes Ajay Chidrawar as VP of Customer Success

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fundraise Up, the premier fundraising platform for enterprise nonprofits is thrilled to welcome Ajay Chidrawar as Vice President of Customer Success. Ajay joins Fundraise Up after more than 15 years of executive experience in the technology space, helping organizations establish and scale their customer success operations while providing clients with premier onboarding, training, enablement, and support.


Prior to Fundraise Up, Ajay served as the VP of Customer Success at DailyPay. He brings deep expertise in pioneering growth strategies, delivering customer value, building trust, driving revenue growth, as well as developing emerging leaders.

As Fundraise Up’s Vice President of Customer Success, Ajay will focus on scaling the Customer Success team to build a world-class and customer-centric organization. His priority is to advance the fundraising capability of nonprofits through a seamless donor experience, expanded donation volumes, and a stellar customer experience.

Ajay has a true gift for guiding clients toward success and has helped us rethink how we can best empower our customers. As we scale in 2022, we aim to support nonprofits with the same passion that they dedicate toward their respective causes.”

– Peter Byrnes, co-founder, and CEO of Fundraise Up.

To learn more about Fundraise Up and how it’s empowering some of the world’s most impactful nonprofits, visit fundraiseup.com.

About Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up is a rapidly growing financial technology company headquartered in Brooklyn, NY that provides online fundraising software to enterprise nonprofits. Fundraise Up’s AI-powered platform is leveraged by trusted organizations like UNICEF USA to double annual digital donation revenue and triple recurring donor acquisition.

